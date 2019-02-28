There’s still energy in the ancient University of Wisconsin Field House in Madison.
And the Burlington High School wrestling team has every intention of feeding off that energy Friday and Saturday.
Coming off one of their most successful performances at the WIAA Division I Individual State Tournament last weekend, the Demons will try to sustain their momentum when they make a return trip to Madison. This will be for the Team State Tournament, where they will be making their sixth appearance, all of which have been since 2011.
Burlington has twice reached the semifinals — that was last year and in 2014 — and the goal this time is to reach Saturday’s championship match. The sixth-seeded Demons will open that pursuit at 5:30 p.m. Friday with their match against No. 3 Marshfield.
With a tournament-tested team, four state medalists and six others who are determined to atone for not bringing home any hardware last weekend, the Demons will be ready. Plus, they will be competing in the cozy confines of the Field House rather than the spacious Kohl Center.
“I wrestled there when I was in high school and it’s a louder, more intimate atmosphere,” said Burlington coach Jade Gribble, who won the Division 2 state championship at 130 pounds as a senior at Riverdale in 1994. “You have people closer to the mat.
“The Kohl Center is awesome and it’s a real cool venue, but I think the Field House just brings something different.”
Zach Weiler, Burlington’s senior leader who took fifth at 132 pounds, experienced the energy in the rustic place last season.
“I love the energy of the Field House,” he said. “I like wrestling in the Kohl Center because it’s nice, but wrestling at the Field House is insane. It’s loud and you feel the crowd. You take the energy from the crowd and you can bring it out to the mat.”
What should play in the Demons’ favor even more is an attitude that is both assured and hungry.
Jaden Bird (third at 113 pounds), Jake Skrundz (third at 160), Cody Welker (fourth at 145) and Weiler are the state medalists who intend to build on that success starting Friday.
The other individual state qualifiers are Ben Stevenson (126), Ben Kumprey (138), Max Ehlen (152), Qwade Gehring (170), Zach Wallace (182), each of whom hope to make a statement in Madison after falling short of a medal last weekend.
“Different kids on the team probably have different goals,” Gribble said. “You have kids who medaled and finished the tournament in a positive way. They’re going to be wrestling with a lot of confidence.
“We sent 10 to the tournament with four medalists, but I can tell you that those other six kids definitely thought they were good enough to medal. They’re looking to improve this weekend because they definitely didn’t accomplish what they wanted.”
Burlington, which did not wrestle all of its starters until the regional tournament because of injuries and illness, are at full health. The Demons will need their full complement of top wrestlers because the road to a team championship will be rugged.
Marshfield went 16-3 in dual meets and features 195-pound state champion Sam Mitchell. If the Demons withstand that test, their likely semifinal opponent will be second-seeded Mukwonago (24-0).
There’s also top-seeded and defending state champion Stoughton (18-0), which has won the team championship eight times and have been second 10 times.
“We have to wrestle well no matter where we’re at,” Gribble said. “I think Stoughton is the the clear No. 1. Mukwonago is a very good program and I think they’re the clear No. 2.”
But anything is possible with this Burlington team.
“I know I’m going to be pretty confident going into it,” Skrundz said. “I know there’s going to be some close matches, but I feel if we just wrestle well and put a lot of stuff together, we can win it.”
