State wrestling: Bird carries on for late brother

A state championship is obviously his ultimate goal. But his plan is to simply wrestle as well as he can, pile up points and allow the chips to fall where they may at the end of the day.

"It's really been a hard one," said Jaden in his youthful voice. "It's probably been the hardest one of my life. But I'm just staying positive and doing everything I can to keep succeeding, moving forward and looking to the future. I'm just wrestling, working hard and, no matter what happens, I'm learning from it."

He couldn't have learned more during the last nine months. With tragedy comes wisdom and Jaden has been no exception.

"He was like my best friend," Jaden said of Josh, who was 23 when he was killed. "We did everything together. He would take me to wrestling practice every day, pick me up for school, take me home from school ... he was always by my side. He was a mentor for me and always taught me everything.

"Before I wrested, he always told me, 'Go out and kick a--.' "

The last time Jaden saw Josh was the day before the accident. It was just another day and Jaden thought there were be a lifetime more of these these with his brother.