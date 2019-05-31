The Horlick High School boys 4x100 relay ran hot on Friday at the WIAA Division 1 state track meet.
Extremely hot.
The relay of Darion Folsom, Khalil McClain, Mike Weaver and Marty Bell set a state record in the race, winning their qualifying heat in 41.38 seconds at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The previous record was held by Green Bay Preble. The relay of Robert Starnes, Will Daniels, Cory Cegelski, Jake Wallenfang ran the event in 41.50 seconds in 2013.
Less than 60 minutes before their record-setting race, the same four Rebels ran in the 4x200 relay preliminaries, but got disqualified for improperly passing the baton on the first handoff of the race.
“After being disqualified in the 4x200, they were devastated,” said Horlick coach Josh Slamka. “That was the race they thought they had a real shot in. They just didn't say anything. But I told them they could either sulk and stew over that one or push forward. They pushed. They put it all together."
The Rebels foursome — especially Bell, who was walking around in a daze after the 4x200 relay, Slamka said — turned their anger into fuel.
Horlick was in second place when Bell took the baton from Weaver for the final leg of the race. Bell blew past Muskego's Josh Blair to win the heat and set the state record.
Watching from the stadium stands, Slamka and sprints coach Chisholm Allen were stunned. "It was surreal," Slamka said. "Marty was about seven meters behind and he just took off. He totally flew by the Muskego guy. They came into that race and decided to leave it all on the track. Their handoffs weren't that great so there's room for them to be even faster."
Horlick advances to Saturday's finals, where they will go for the top spot on the podium.
"Now they know what they are capable of," Slamka said. "We talked about the record not being the end. They don't want to go to state and not come back with the gold."
No Racine County athlete won a gold medal on Friday, but several did make it to the medal stand.
Union Grove senior Katie Fruth placed fourth in the Division 1 girls shot put, finishing with a toss of 42 feet, 8 inches. She came into the meet with the longest throw in the state at 45-11, but couldn't match that on Friday. Danni Langseth of D.C. Everest won the gold with a throw of 45-6¼. Fruth will compete in discus on Saturday.
Burlington's Holly Reynolds placed 24th with a toss of 35-2¾.
In Division 2, St. Catherine's junior Evan Schuster, who won two medals at the 2018 state meet, finished fourth in the long jump (22-4¾), and qualified for Saturday's 400 finals with a meet-best 49.04, and for the 200 finals (22.35).
Last year Schuster took third in the 400 and fifth in the 200.
"It was a kind of a crazy day," St. Catherine's coach Tom Scheller said. "Evan did great running the 400 and keeping his legs fresh enough to compete in the long jump, then the 200. The heat was definitely a factor for some people here, but he's been smart about his body and he will be ready to go tomorrow."
"I got a gnarly sunburn," Schuster said. "But tonight will just be about taking care of the body. I am going to drink a lot of water, stretch out and ice the legs. Overall, I'm really happy with how everything went today and hope that I can medal again tomorrow."
Also for the Angels, Guy Van Dis placed 15th in the shot put (45-8¾). He will compete in the discus on Saturday.
"Guy threw right around his season average in his first three throws," Scheller said. "He still did well."
In other Division 1 girls action, Waterford’s Jayda Obluck finished 10th in the 800 meters (2:16.79), while fellow Wolverine Emily Williams finished 21st in the high jump (5-0).
The Wolverines' 4x400 relay of Emma Karpinski, Olivia Busch, Julia Schroeder and Obluck finished 21st (4:08.41) and did not qualify for the finals, while Karpinski did not qualify for the 200 final, finishing 16th (26.08). Emily Nicholls failed to qualify for the 100 hurdles final, finishing 15th (15.74).
For Horlick, wheelchair athlete Gabi Berthiaume finished eighth in the mixed shot put (11-1¾).
Rebels Amaya Jerdee and Maykayla Rice advanced to the 300 intermediate hurdles final, with Jerdee finishing third (45.43) and Rice sixth (45.14).
The Rebels' 4x200 relay of Kelonya Edwards, Jenna Turner, Rice and Jerdee was disqualified. Rice also did not qualify for the 100 high hurdles final, finishing 21st (16.57).
Union Grove’s Terra McMahon did not qualify for the 100 final, finishing 21st (12.83).
In the Division 1 boys meet, Case’s Greg Jenkins finished ninth in the triple jump (44-11½) and Eagles teammate Jay Jay Rankins-James finished 10th (44-5¾).
Case’s Davonte Jackson did not qualify for the 300 hurdles final, finishing 21st (42.02). Eagle Jeremy Freeman did not qualify for the 400, finishing 24th (52.76).
For Horlick, Bell qualified for the 200 final, finishing 10th (22.08), while Mike Weaver qualified for the 110 high hurdles final, finishing sixth (14.94).
Waterford’s Brett Deschler finished 20th in the discus final (134-10), while teammate Jonathan Zweifel did not qualify for the 110 hurdles final, finishing 19th (15.73).
Burlington's 4x100 relay final of Zach Wallace, Jack Hartzell, Jack Shenkenberg and Nick Webley did not advance to the finals, finishing 23rd (43.39).
In Division 3, Prairie senior Quinton Stafford finished 11th in the long jump (19-10¼). Stafford will compete in the triple jump on Saturday. Also for the Hawks, Jack Polzin tied for 18th in the high jump (5-10) and Francesco Quattrone qualified for the 400 finals (52.60).
Racine Lutheran had multiple finals qualifiers. The 4x100 relay of Nathan Zawicki, Nolan Kraus, Jaylen Houston and Tyler Tenner finished third in their heat at 44.26 and broke a school record, while senior Josh Hess qualified for the 200 finals with a third-place finish (22.99). Lutheran's 4x200 relay (Houston, Kraus, Tenner, James Wilson) didn't qualify, but placed sixth in their heat (1:34.40).
"I feel like the kids did well given the heat today," said Crusaders coach Paul Tuskowski. "The 4x100 team broke a 17-year-old school record by nearly a half-second and our goal is to see them on the podium Saturday."
Catholic Central's Nick Aldrich qualified for the 100 finals with a second-place finish in his heat (11.52). Sam Henderson placed 14th in the 3,200 in 10:40.51. The 4x200 relay team (Aldrich, Anthony Ricci, Gabe Stich, Payton Meinholz) didn't qualify and placed seventh in their heat (1:34.43).
