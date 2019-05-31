{{featured_button_text}}
Members of the Horlick 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams take a break during practice on Case's track. From left are T.J. Williams, Khalil McLain, Darion Folsom, Jaydin McNeal and Mike Weaver. Not present was Marty Bell, the Rebels' anchor in both relays. The 4x100 relay set a state record on Friday at the WIAA state meet in La Crosse.

 PETER JACKEL peter.jackel@journaltimes.com

The Horlick High School boys 4x100 ran hot on Friday at the WIAA Division 1 state track meet.

Really hot.

The relay of Darion Folsom, Khalil McClain, Mike Weaver and Marty Bell set a state record, winning their qualifying heat in 41.38 seconds at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Earlier on Friday the same four ran in the 4x200 relay preliminaries, but got disqualified.

“After being disqualified in the 4x200 they were devastated,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. “They could either sulk and stew over that one or push forward. They pushed. State records don’t fall very often.”

The previous record was held by Green Bay Preble. The relay of Robert Starnes, Will Daniels, Cory Cegelski, Jake Wallenfang ran the event in 41.50 seconds in 2013.

Horlick's relay advances to Saturday's finals.

The Journal Times will update this story.

