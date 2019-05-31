The Horlick High School boys 4x100 ran hot on Friday at the WIAA Division 1 state track meet.
Really hot.
The relay of Darion Folsom, Khalil McClain, Mike Weaver and Marty Bell set a state record, winning their qualifying heat in 41.38 seconds at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Earlier on Friday the same four ran in the 4x200 relay preliminaries, but got disqualified.
“After being disqualified in the 4x200 they were devastated,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. “They could either sulk and stew over that one or push forward. They pushed. State records don’t fall very often.”
The previous record was held by Green Bay Preble. The relay of Robert Starnes, Will Daniels, Cory Cegelski, Jake Wallenfang ran the event in 41.50 seconds in 2013.
Horlick's relay advances to Saturday's finals.
The Journal Times will update this story.
