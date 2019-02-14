RACINE — Jackie Turner hesitated before finally just letting loose with what her heart was urging her to say.
The question put to the Case High School boys diving coach was this: What is a realistic goal for her freshman diver, Azaan McCray, Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 Swimming & Diving Championships in Madison?
“I would definitely say top ...,” Turner said before pausing. “Gosh, I want to say it. I truly believe he could be top six. I’’ll just say it. He believes it. I know he does.
“I would say top eight for sure and if he exceeds that goal as a freshman, then awesome.”
As much of a sensation McCray has been, he faces a daunting challenge. Nine of the top 16 finishers at the state tournament last year return, including Jared Kleczka of Franklin (second), Bradin Rumpit of Brookfield Central/East (third) and Mike Konle of Milwaukee Marquette (fourth).
Still, there’s some compelling reasons to believe McCray could become the first Racine boys diver to medal since Joshua Rodriguez of Case placed fourth in 2015.
First, he has made a fast rise since pursuing diving in 2016 after breaking both of his wrists as a gymnast. In less than 36 months of diving, McCray has a state qualifying score of 439.05, which is the eighth highest in the meet (Rumpit is first with a 542.22).
Second, Turner has developed several state medalist divers as a coach, including Ricky Bradley, who tied for second as a Case senior in 2011. Turner herself is a former state medalist, placing sixth as a senior for Kenosha Tremper in 2002.
There’s also a mentor angle with Jarek Hanna, a senior diver for Case who was 18th last season. Hanna, who has a qualifying score 361.50, has taken McCray under his wing after experiencing the spectacle of the state meet last year.
“I’ve told him to just stay focused, don’t worry about the crowd and have fun with it,” Hanna said. “There’s not much to worry about. It’s just a diving meet, like any other meet.”
Hanna believes McCray will buy into that mindset.
“Most freshmen are really timid and shy,” he said, “but Azaan is just super in your face like, ‘I love it!’ He’s just really friendly and he’s a fun person to be around. And he’s such a good diver. I just want to be around him. He kind of gives me a goal to shoot for this year.”
McCray, who has Pakistani blood from his mother, Zahra, and Chinese and Irish blood from his father, Kevin, received a strong academic foundation from an early age. Kevin is a career counselor at Gateway Technical Institute in Racine and Zahra is a former teacher at Mitchell Middle School who is now concentrating on being a full-time mother.
And he has put it to use. While establishing his identity as a diver, McCray has achieved a 4.0 grade-point average and is considering a career as a lawyer. He enjoys building things in his free time with Lego toys, which include airplanes, spaceships and anything related to Star Wars.
McCray has taken that same academic approach with Turner, a state medalist diver for Kenosha Tremper in 2003 who has worked closely with McCray since November. He has tuned into her message from the start.
“Jackie’s really helped me,” he said. “She’s had confidence in me, which has helped me be more confident on a diving board. I feel calm going into this meet. And confident.”
And that means his goal Saturday is aligned with what Turner has in mind.
“I think if I really focus, I can go top 10,” McCray said. “I think I could get a medal if I really apply myself, try my hardest and just do what I’ve been doing in practice.”
What would a state medal mean to McCray, especially with him being a relative newcomer?
“It would be a validation,” he said. “It would tell me all the hard work has paid off.”
While McCray and Hanna are the only state qualifiers from Racine, a swimmer with local connections will be involved. Muskego senior Ben Gabbey, who lives in Wind Lake in north central Racine County, finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke and 15th in the 200 individual medley last year.
He is seeded first in the 100 breaststroke (57.33 seconds) and third in the 200 IM (1:56.23).
