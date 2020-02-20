State swimming & diving: Case's McCray aiming for 2nd straight medal

RACINE — Four days prior to the big spectacle of the WIAA Boys Swimming & Diving Championships in Madison, Azaan McCray and Cullen Krogh worked in the solitude of Park High School’s natatorium on Tuesday afternoon.
Supervised by Jackie Turner and Andy Kortendick, who are the respective diving coaches at Case and Park, the two boys continued their tedious succession of dives. And with each one, the loud thwack of the springs pierced the silence.
Krogh, a junior at Park who did not qualify for state after placing eighth at the Greenfield sectional meet last week, was around to work on his dives, give McCray some company and maybe offer a few observations.
As for McCray, his mindset is earning another medal at the Division 1 meet. The sophomore surpassed expectations as a freshman last February, earning a fifth-place medal with his score of 404.30 after entering the tournament seeded eighth.
Not bad for someone who had just taken up diving less than two years earlier.
One year after that breakthrough performance, McCray is bigger and better. The only Racine County qualifier this season has grown from 5-foot-5 at this time last year to 5-8. The command of his dives has also grown, as he demonstrated at the Greenfield sectional last Saturday.
McCray achieved a personal-best score of 483.10, which broke the school record of 475.20, set by Chris Drascic in 1995. The was good enough to give him the fourth seed for the state meet.
To be sure, he will be entering Saturday’s competition with plenty of momentum, not to mention experience.
“He’s already been to state last year, which helps with confidence,” Turner said. “He knows what he’s getting himself into this year. He’s got more diving experience and we’ve been working on some harder dives this year.
“He’s just kind of growing overall, physically and mentally.”
Will McCray still be nervous Saturday? He confesses that he will be, but adds a caveat.
“I’m still a little nervous, but I feel a lot more calm and I’m more prepared for what’s going to happen,” he said. “So I know what to expect going in there.”
He will face plenty of fierce competition. While last year’s champion, Braden Rumpit of Brookfield Central/East has graduated, three of the other four medalists are back. The big two are Drew Bennett and Michael Konle.
Bennett, a Madison Memorial sophomore who was third last season, is the top seed with a score of 577.65. Konle, a Milwaukee Marquette senior, defeated McCray at the Greenfield sectional with a score of 554.70.
The only other diver seeded ahead of McCray is Franklin senior Adam St. John, who qualified with a score of 483.55.
“I told him to focus on himself and that’s the main thing,” Turner said. “I do not have him really watching other divers beforehand because I need him to get into his own mindset, focus on the dives he’s about to do in detail and just go up and do the dives.
“That helps tremendously — just not watching who’s ahead of him.”
McCray, who did not dive from June until November last season because of a back injury that required weekly physical therapy (he has fully recovered), feels confidence about where he’s at. For him, it starts with Turner, a veteran diving coach who has developed numerous state qualifiers.
“She’s such a great coach,” McCray said. “She’s helped me grow a lot and helped me with corrections, learn new dives and refine old ones. She’s gotten me to the level I’m at now. She’s the reason I can dive how I am.”
What does McCray see as a realistic goal for himself Saturday? His answer is that he’s going to do his dives the best he can and let the chips fall where they may.
“After my performance in the sectionals, I want to go in the same mindset and just be calm and do what I can do,” he said. “I want to work on doing my best and not worry about what are people are doing.
“I just want to focus on what I can do.”
From Krogh’s perspective, what McCray has been doing lately has been quite impressive.
“He’s improved a lot,” said Krogh, who plans to be watching his friend Saturday. “He’s learned some new dives and he definitely does them well. Last year, he took fifth and he can do better this year.”