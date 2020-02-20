State swimming & diving: Case's McCray aiming for 2nd straight medal

“I told him to focus on himself and that’s the main thing,” Turner said. “I do not have him really watching other divers beforehand because I need him to get into his own mindset, focus on the dives he’s about to do in detail and just go up and do the dives.

“That helps tremendously — just not watching who’s ahead of him.”

McCray, who did not dive from June until November last season because of a back injury that required weekly physical therapy (he has fully recovered), feels confidence about where he’s at. For him, it starts with Turner, a veteran diving coach who has developed numerous state qualifiers.

“She’s such a great coach,” McCray said. “She’s helped me grow a lot and helped me with corrections, learn new dives and refine old ones. She’s gotten me to the level I’m at now. She’s the reason I can dive how I am.”

What does McCray see as a realistic goal for himself Saturday? His answer is that he’s going to do his dives the best he can and let the chips fall where they may.

“After my performance in the sectionals, I want to go in the same mindset and just be calm and do what I can do,” he said. “I want to work on doing my best and not worry about what are people are doing.