State swimming & diving: Case diver McCray places fourth, earning 2nd straight medal

MADISON — It was after his fifth dive Saturday when Azaan McCray went into a little bit of a crisis mode.
The Case High School sophomore was competing in the WIAA Division 1 Swimming & Diving Championships at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium and he had just struggled on a drive he usually masters.
McCray could have unraveled mentally then and wasted all the strong dives he had already achieved at that point. But after McCray talked it out with diving coach Jackie Turner and took his five-minute break to decompress, it all came together.
He nailed the rest of his dives — especially his most difficult one — and placed fourth with a score of 466.45 to earn his second straight state medal. McCray placed fifth as a freshman last season with score of 404.30.
Milwaukee Marquette senior Michael Konle (538.90), who was second last season, was the champion. Madison Memorial sophomore Drew Bennett, the top seed, was second (524.65) and West Bend East/West sophomore Jan Lanser was third (470.05).
“I’m pretty happy,” said McCray, who didn’t pursue diving until the summer before his eighth-grade year. “I did much better than last year. There was some stuff I could have done better on, but I am happy I could have done better and I did improve from last year.”
McCray’s only hiccup occurred on the fifth dive, the reverse one-and-a-half somersault tuck. Case coach Jackie Turner said that McCray routinely scores 42 or 43 points on this dive, but that he only managed a 26 Saturday.
“I spun well, but I just kicked out a little too late, so it was a lot over,” he said. “I was pretty nervous after that. I was worried. I still felt OK after that, but I was little more nervous.”
Said Turner: “He had really good height and distance, but just held on too long and went way over on it.”
Turner, who served as judge for the competition, managed to take a break and get together with McCray to rally his spirits after his confidence was rattled. And she found just the right words to connect with her diver.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was able to get over to him quickly and give him a pep talk,” she said. “I said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to let that go. It’s OK. You made up for it. You really got some very high scores on a couple of other dives and that made up for that little bit of a mess-up on that fifth dive. Don’t worry. Let it go. You’re fine.’
“He was in fifth place in the preliminaries and that’s after the fifth dive. He heard that and I think that made him feel a little bit better. And he nailed his dives the rest of the way.”
Said McCray: “She reassured me and that was very helpful.”
With an audience that included parents Kevin and Zahra, younger sisters Inaara and Raimee and Betty McCray, his 90-year-old grandmother, a renewed Azaan went into a zone. His peak came on his 10th dive, an inward two somersault tuck, which was McCray’s highest-difficulty dive.
He has averaged about 50 points on that dive this season, Turner said, but hit a 61.6 Saturday. It was highest score of the day.
“That was probably the best one I’ve done in competition,” McCray said. “I was very happy about it. I just went up there and did what I was doing. That was my goal.”
If McCray had a regret after Saturday’s competition, it was that he came so close to finishing in third place.
“I’m happy I got fourth — I did much better than last year, but third would have been nice. It was so close. I know I could have done better, but fourth place is still great.”
With two years of experience at the state tournament and two more years of high school remaining, McCray is in position to continue his progression. Turner is certainly looking forward to what his future holds.”
“He’s going to be weightlifting all season, he’ll do even more difficult dives next year and I’m confident he’s going to get even better,” Turner said. “He’s committed, he’s dedicated and he wants to get better.
“And he will. I know he will.”