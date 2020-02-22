State swimming & diving: Case diver McCray places fourth, earning 2nd straight medal

McCray’s only hiccup occurred on the fifth dive, the reverse one-and-a-half somersault tuck. Case coach Jackie Turner said that McCray routinely scores 42 or 43 points on this dive, but that he only managed a 26 Saturday.

“I spun well, but I just kicked out a little too late, so it was a lot over,” he said. “I was pretty nervous after that. I was worried. I still felt OK after that, but I was little more nervous.”

Said Turner: “He had really good height and distance, but just held on too long and went way over on it.”

Turner, who served as judge for the competition, managed to take a break and get together with McCray to rally his spirits after his confidence was rattled. And she found just the right words to connect with her diver.

“I was able to get over to him quickly and give him a pep talk,” she said. “I said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to let that go. It’s OK. You made up for it. You really got some very high scores on a couple of other dives and that made up for that little bit of a mess-up on that fifth dive. Don’t worry. Let it go. You’re fine.’

“He was in fifth place in the preliminaries and that’s after the fifth dive. He heard that and I think that made him feel a little bit better. And he nailed his dives the rest of the way.”