State gymnastics: Teams with Racine County ties ready to tumble

The cooperative high school gymnastics teams that include Racine County schools will be competing at the 50th WIAA State Gymnastics Championships Friday and Saturday at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay combined team won last week’s Division 1 Burlington Sectional, scoring 141.825 points, and the Burlington/Badger combined team scored 138.9 points and tied for second with Milton/Edgerton. The first- and second-place teams in each sectional advance to state.
Team competition begins at 1 p.m. Friday in the Lincoln Fieldhouse.
The members of Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay are Sam Roushia and Aryana Kovach of Union Grove, Jadyn Pye, Hannah Clark and Riley Toro of Wilmot, and Malia Bronson and Annie Murphy of Williams Bay.
The team members of Burlington/Badger are Kaleigh Bauer, Ava Trent, Ani Grothe, Kylie Kramer, Lauren Milligan and Addie Welch, all from Lake Geneva Badger.
Individual competition begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the participants, who finished in the top five in their respective events at the sectional, are Pye (all-around), Murphy (all-around) and Bronson (balance beam) for Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay, and Trent (vault) and Kramer (floor exercise) for Burlington/Badger.
1 of 12
Burlington-Badger gymnast Ava Trent competes on the vault during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay gymnast Sam Roushia competes on the vault during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay gymnast Aryana Kovach competes on the vault during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay gymnast Annie Murphy competes on the vault during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay gymnast Hannah Clark competes on the balance beam during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay gymnast Annie Murphy competes on the bars during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay gymnast Malia Bronson does a dismount from the balance beam during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
Burlington/Badger gymnast Addie Welch does a tumbling pass as she competes on the floor exercise during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
Burlington/Badger gymnast Lauren Milligan competes on the floor exercise during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
Burlington/Badger gymnast Ani Grothe does a tumbling pass as she competes on the floor exercise during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
In photos: Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay wins three-team SLC gymnastics meet
1 of 12
Burlington-Badger gymnast Ava Trent competes on the vault during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay gymnast Sam Roushia competes on the vault during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay gymnast Aryana Kovach competes on the vault during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay gymnast Annie Murphy competes on the vault during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Burlington/Badger gymnast Addie Welch competes on the uneven bars during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Burlington/Badger gymnast Ava Trent competes on the bars during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay gymnast Hannah Clark competes on the balance beam during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay gymnast Annie Murphy competes on the bars during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay gymnast Malia Bronson does a dismount from the balance beam during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Burlington/Badger gymnast Addie Welch does a tumbling pass as she competes on the floor exercise during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Burlington/Badger gymnast Lauren Milligan competes on the floor exercise during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Burlington/Badger gymnast Ani Grothe does a tumbling pass as she competes on the floor exercise during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2020, at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
If you go
WHAT: WIAA State Gymnastics Championships
WHEN: Friday at 1 p.m. (team competition), Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (individual competition)
WHERE: Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids
TICKETS: $8 per session, available at the door.
RACINE COUNTY QUALIFYING TEAMS: Cooperative teams Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay and Burlington/Badger.
50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the state meet, the weekend will feature 50 years of memorabilia on display and a video exhibiting 50 years of gymnastics images and memories. Other highlights of the celebration include a commemorative insert in the state meet souvenir program and giveaways for spectators.
RACINE — You’re likely aware of the big two by now.
Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay gymnast Aryana Kovach, from Union Grove High School, competes on the vault during a three-team Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet Jan. 14 at Karcher Middle School in Burlington. Kovach is a member of the co-op team competing Friday at the WIAA State Gymnastics Championships in Wisconsin Rapids.