State gymnastics: Teams with Racine County ties ready to tumble

The cooperative high school gymnastics teams that include Racine County schools will be competing at the 50th WIAA State Gymnastics Championships Friday and Saturday at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay combined team won last week’s Division 1 Burlington Sectional, scoring 141.825 points, and the Burlington/Badger combined team scored 138.9 points and tied for second with Milton/Edgerton. The first- and second-place teams in each sectional advance to state.

Team competition begins at 1 p.m. Friday in the Lincoln Fieldhouse.

The members of Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay are Sam Roushia and Aryana Kovach of Union Grove, Jadyn Pye, Hannah Clark and Riley Toro of Wilmot, and Malia Bronson and Annie Murphy of Williams Bay.

The team members of Burlington/Badger are Kaleigh Bauer, Ava Trent, Ani Grothe, Kylie Kramer, Lauren Milligan and Addie Welch, all from Lake Geneva Badger.

Individual competition begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the participants, who finished in the top five in their respective events at the sectional, are Pye (all-around), Murphy (all-around) and Bronson (balance beam) for Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay, and Trent (vault) and Kramer (floor exercise) for Burlington/Badger.

