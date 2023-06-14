Taitum Beck of Waterford was in the driver’s seat after the second round of the Wisconsin State Women’s Open, but a former champion regained her form from the first round to win the tournament and become the all-time leader in Open wins.

Tess Hackworthy of Madison shot a 4-under-par 68 in the final round of the Open Wednesday at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison, then survived a four-hole playoff against last year’s runner-up, Bobbi Stricker, to win her fifth State Open title.

Beck, who started at Weber State University and plays regularly on the Women’s All-Pro Tour, led the tournament after the second round, but shot a final-round 2-over 74 to finish third at 220 in the tournament presented by the Wisconsin PGA Section.

Norah Roberts of Caledonia, a recent Union Grove High School graduate who will play for North Dakota State this fall, shot a 4-over 76 and finished alone in eighth at 232.

Hackworthy won four straight Opens as an amateur from 2016-2019, including a win at Racine Country Club in 2017, and her fifth title breaks a tie with Carolyn Barnett-Howe (1998, 2005-2007, all as a pro) and Malinda Johnson (2003 as an amateur, 2008-2010 as a pro).

Hackworthy is also the first pro to win the tournament since Allyssa Ferrell in 2014. Amateurs have won all but two titles since 2011.

Hackworthy led after the first round with a 70, then shot a second-round 79 that included six bogeys on the back nine.

But Wednesday, she started fast with two birdies on her first three holes and three on the front nine for a 34. She had seven pars and two birdies on the back nine.

Stricker, who began the day one shot behind Beck after a triple bogey on her final hole Tuesday for a 75, shot 36 on the front nine, then had back-to-back birdies to begin the back nine and shot 34 for her 70 and a tie with Hackworthy at 217.

Stricker had a chance to win the tournament on the final hole of regulation, but she missed a five-foot par putt to set up the playoff.

The playoff began on the par-5 13th hole and both had pars. On the par-4 17th, both had bogeys and on the par-3 18th, both had pars to send the playoff back to No. 13.

Hackworthy made a birdie to Stricker’s par to finally win the title and the $2,000 first prize.

Stricker, who watched her father, PGA Champions Tour star Steve Stricker, win the AmFam Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Verona, was part of a three-way tie for second after the first round. Last year, she finished second to Emily Lauterbach and is just the second player to finish second in consecutive years.

Beck, who was part of that three-way tie for second after the first round, shot a 74 Tuesday to take the lead, but had three bogeys and one birdie on the front nine for a 38 Wednesday before finishing with a 36 on the back nine.

Roberts, who was fifth after the first round with a 73, had an 83 Tuesday to drop into a tie for eighth, then recovered for a 76 Wednesday to finish fourth among amateurs.

Two Kenosha golfers finished in the top 15.

Kylie Walker, who will be a senior at Westosha Central High School this fall, had a final-round 71 to finish seventh at 231, one shot ahead of Roberts, and pro Carly Werwie-Swartz, the Director of Golf at UW-Parkside, was 14th at 236.

WSGA WOMEN’S MATCH PLAY: Not many 14-year-old golfers can hold their own against older, more experienced players, but McKenna Nelson of Beaver Dam did that and more last week in the Wisconsin State Golf Association Women’s Match Play Championship at Racine Country Club.

Nelson, who doesn’t even begin high school until this fall, rallied from four holes down to beat Racine’s Sarah Busey on the 19th hole to win the title. Nelson is believed to be the youngest winner of the tournament, the oldest women’s amateur event in Wisconsin.

Busey, 23, playing on her home course, was 4-up after a birdie on the par-4 12th hole, but struggled over the next five holes with a double bogey and three bogeys.

Nelson had a bogey, three straight pars and a birdie to even the match going to the par-5 18th hole. Both had bogeys on the final hole to send the match to extra holes.

On the first extra hole, Nelson left a 30-foot par putt just short. Busey conceded the bogey, then missed her own 12-foot bogey putt to end the match.

In the semifinals, Busey beat Grace Suter of Oconomowoc 3 and 2 and Nelson beat Kylie Walker of Kenosha 2 and 1.

Busey beat Norah Roberts of Caledonia 2 and 1 in the second round. In the first round, Busey beat Ava Roesch of Menomonee Falls 1 up and Roberts beat Bryn Neumann of Warrens 4 and 3.