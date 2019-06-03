In his previous two appearances at the WIAA State Boys Golf Championships, Connor Brown might have quickly fallen out of contention after dealing with adversity on the golf course.
Not this year.
The Union Grove High School senior had one bad hole during the first round of the tournament Monday, but he recovered with back-to-back birdies and stayed in contention in the Division 1 field at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona with a 3-over-par 75.
Waterford junior Josh Koszarek, in his first state tournament appearance, had a triple-bogey on the 13th hole, but also got his game back on track and shot an 8-over 80.
In the final round Tuesday afternoon, Brown, who is tied for 13th, will tee off on the first hole at 12:09 p.m. and Koszarek, tied for 42nd, will start on the 10th hole at 12:18 p.m.
Blake Wisdom of Lake Geneva Badger shot a 2-under 70 and has a one-shot lead over five players, including two-time defending champion Piercen Hunt of Hartland Arrowhead.
Brown didn’t start his round well, making bogeys on the first two holes, but he parred six of his last seven holes on the front nine for a 39.
After a par on the par-4 10th hole, he pushed his second shot on the 537-yard, par-5 11th into the trees and had to punch out to the fairway with his third shot. He hooked his approach shot to the green, chipped on and two-putted for a 7.
That might have signaled the end of his chances, but his two years of state experience allowed him to keep his head in the game.
“With a double (bogey), it could have been easy for him to fold,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “The difference with him this year is that he doesn’t let himself derail.”
“I didn’t want to fall apart like years previous,” Brown said. “I knew there were good holes coming.”
There certainly were. He followed the 7 with birdies on the 154-yard, par-3 12th and 316-yard, par-4 13th holes. He hit to within six feet on 12 and 10 feet on 13.
Brown finished with five straight pars for a 36 on the back nine.
“To come back like that after kind of not hitting it well was great,” Swanson said. “He hit only four fairways all day and he’s just 3-over — he feels good about that.”
Brown said his strong finish has set him up well for the final round.
“I’m just going up there (on the first tee Tuesday) with a little more confidence,” Brown said.
For Koszarek, everything was going pretty well — except for his putter. He had several putts for birdie, but wasn’t able to make any of them.
“He got in some bad breaks and had some bad bounces,” said Paul Koszarek, Waterford’s coach and Josh’s dad. “He had some issues reading some putts. They were close to going in on a bunch of holes, but they just didn’t drop.”
Josh Koszarek bogeyed four of his first five holes, but seemed to get in a rhythm over the next seven holes with seven straight pars.
One bad swing, on the 13th hole, changed the complexion of his round.
He hit his tee shot into the woods and had trouble getting out, finishing with a triple-bogey 7.
“He parred holes 10 through 12, which is why the 13th hole was hard to take,” Paul Koszarek said. “He was starting to get momentum.”
Like Brown, Josh Koszarek was able to finish strong with four pars over his final five holes. He said his overall game was very good.
“I think I played just as good as I did at Whistling Straits (where he shot 75 in the sectional meet May 28 to qualify for state),” he said. “My irons were as good or better and felt I had a lot of control with my irons.
“If I can get some putts to drop, I’ll have a lot lower score. It’s full steam ahead for (Tuesday).”
