State girls volleyball: Catholic Central has the look of champions: WITH VIDEO

No one has meant more to this program during the last four seasons than Seib, a two-time All-State player who has more than 1,600 kills in her high school career. Perhaps her finest moment came last season, when she set a Division 4 record with 34 kills in the Lady Toppers’ 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14 state semifinal victory over Hillsboro at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

“She means a lot to this program,” Shaw said. “When a play needs to end, I can always count on Sammie to get that kill for us. She’s a very dependable player who we always rely on to get us those 20 kills in a game. She’s also a really good leader. She helps other people to develop and be like her.”

Holding down the defense is another four-year starter. Grace Antlfinger has more than 2,000 digs in her high school career.

“You get unique athletes and Grace is one of those where the game is slow for her,” Schultz said. “She sees it slower than anyone else and she makes the game look easy.”

The other senior starters on a team that has gone 20-0 with a 60-3 set record this season are Lainey Dirksmeyer at right outside hitter and Cara Krien at middle hitter. Krien has been one of the most intriguing stories on this team considering she was a team manager as a sophomore who became a starter this season.