State girls volleyball: Catholic Central has the look of champions: WITH VIDEO

BURLINGTON — Back in 2018, some talented young volleyball players in Burlington were looking for someone to guide them. Bailey Rackey had moved on as Catholic Central’s coach and sophomores Sammie Seib, Ella Shaw and Grace Antlfinger were wondering what the future might hold.
Ten miles to the south in Twin Lakes, Wayne Schultz was looking forward to devoting time to his five grandchildren. He had just finished a 13-year run as boys volleyball coach at Westosha Central and retirement sounded awfully enticing to him.
But then Catholic Central athletic director Tom Aldrich placed a call to Schultz.
“I was kind of apprehensive about taking the job at first,” Schultz said. “But my daughter, Abby, talked me into taking it. I was perfectly happy being retired.”
Three seasons later, Schultz has guided the Lady Toppers to a WIAA Division 4 state championship in 2018 and a runner-up finish last season. This year, they are 20-0 and seeded second in the four-team Division 4 field, which will be contending for a gold ball Saturday at Little Chute High School.
And the 60-year-old Schultz, a native of Mason City, Iowa, has absolutely no plans to retire.
Why would he? Three years into an opportunity he had to be talked into taking on, he has guided his team to an 87-18 match record and helped bring in some impressive hardware for Catholic Central’s trophy cases.
And a man who exudes positive energy appears to be having the time of his life. That was evident at Catholic Central’s practice Monday afternoon when he enthusiastically talked to his players before they hit the court.
He carried on about “moments in time,” when his girls might have made better technical decisions during their tense sectional championship victory over Green Bay NEW Lutheran last Saturday. He addressed proper footwork and discussed the when, where and what as far as dinner plans this Saturday.
Schultz has more than done his part the last three seasons. This was a team that went 5-23 two years before he arrived. And now the Lady Toppers could be closing in on the program’s seventh WIAA Division 4 championship, a run which began in 2006.
“It’s really great having Wayne,” said Seib, a four-year starter at outside hitter. “My sophomore year, we really rebuilt the team. And then our sophomore year with Wayne coming in, it worked out well with him working with what we already had to build us up to be really strong.
“Every year, we lost seniors, but he filled in the spots really well. Every year we came back stronger.”
That’s a testament to the players Schultz inherited. While he did his part to maximize their potential, they certainly have held up their end of the bargain.
This is Burlington we’re talking about, a city which could make a case for being the epicenter of girls volleyball in Wisconsin. One mile to the southeast of Catholic Central is Burlington High School, which has won four Division 1 championships in the last decade.
Players in this talent-rich community learn to play volleyball at a young age. And those are the caliber of players Schultz signed on to coach in 2018.
“We’re so good just because we started at a young age,” said Shaw, a senior setter who led the Metro Classic Conference in aces this season. “Both schools are so good because parents put their kids into it at a young age.
“They know this is a big sport in Burlington. We start in the third or fourth grade and we just keep developing and keep developing. That’s how you become good.”
No one has meant more to this program during the last four seasons than Seib, a two-time All-State player who has more than 1,600 kills in her high school career. Perhaps her finest moment came last season, when she set a Division 4 record with 34 kills in the Lady Toppers’ 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14 state semifinal victory over Hillsboro at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
“She means a lot to this program,” Shaw said. “When a play needs to end, I can always count on Sammie to get that kill for us. She’s a very dependable player who we always rely on to get us those 20 kills in a game. She’s also a really good leader. She helps other people to develop and be like her.”
Holding down the defense is another four-year starter. Grace Antlfinger has more than 2,000 digs in her high school career.
“You get unique athletes and Grace is one of those where the game is slow for her,” Schultz said. “She sees it slower than anyone else and she makes the game look easy.”
The other senior starters on a team that has gone 20-0 with a 60-3 set record this season are Lainey Dirksmeyer at right outside hitter and Cara Krien at middle hitter. Krien has been one of the most intriguing stories on this team considering she was a team manager as a sophomore who became a starter this season.
“She’s very good,” Antlfinger. “That shows how hard she has worked, going from a manager to literally starting on varsity.”
Said Schultz: “She had had an injury the previous season and wasn’t even sure she wanted to play volleyball again. So she was our manager that first year (in 2018). Through the course of the year, I kept talking to her, but didn’t know if she was going to come out for the team as a junior. She decided to come back and, last year, she hardly ever saw the court. She only played in a handful of sets, but she had a great offseason, worked hard and won a starting middle job this year.”
Rounding out the starting lineup are two juniors — middle hitter Julia Klein and defensive specialist Makayla Vos.
That group has dominated this season, which was reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe the Lady Toppers haven’t been battle-tested against some of the state’s programs in the tournaments they would normally enter, but make no mistake about it: This team knows how to win.
That was evident last Saturday, when the Lady Toppers earned their state berth with a hard-fought 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9 sectional championship victory over Green Bay NEW Lutheran at Catholic Central.
That match marked only the second and third times this season that Catholic Central lost a set, but this was a team that refused to lose the match.
“We have the tests behind us,” Schultz said. “We proved it again on Saturday night against Green Bay NEW, which came in here and played tremendous volleyball. They got up 2-1 on us and we did what we always do when our backs are against the wall. We came out and we fought and we won when the moments were big.”
Antlinger credits Schultz for helping keep the Lady Toppers focused.
“Whenever we were stressed, he would be like, ‘OK, we’ve got it,’ “ she said. “He wouldn’t yell. He would just make us feel less stressed.”
The Lady Toppers will have one final goal Saturday and it’s a big one. But this is a team that knows how to win. And this is a team that expects to win.
“This team is amazing and I hope we do well this weekend,” Antlfinger said.
But even though Seig, Antlfinger, Dirksmeyer,, Krien, Vos, Shaw and Hannah Sobbe are among those graduating after this season, don’t expect much of a dropoff.
“We’re going to be just fine next year,” Schultz assures.
And what about Schultz?
“This has been a rebirth for me as a coach and I get to coach great kids,” he said. “This has been my gift in life and I’m happy I get to share it one more time. As long as the journey’s pleasant, I’ll keep coming back.”
