State girls volleyball: Catholic Central falls in D4 title match; Burlington loses to Arrowhead in D1

Catholic Central junior outside hitter Sammie Seib, who set a Division 4 record on Friday with 34 kills in four sets, had 10 kills on Saturday. Lainey Dirksmeyer had six and Katie Goethal added five.

Setter Ella Shaw had 21 assists and served two of the team’s five aces. On defense, Grace Antlfinger finished with a team-high 13 digs, while Dirksmeyer added 11.

For Clear Lake, which came into the state tournament losing only five sets all season, Maggie Rosen had 13 kills and Julianna Rosen added 10. Madison Zimmer had 30 assists and Lilyan Hacker had 14 digs.

The Lady Toppers were making their eighth appearance at the state tournament and their second in a row. The team won championships in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012 and last season, beating Clayton.

The team will lose only two seniors next season, Schultz said. “Our youth showed up at times today,” he said. “But I cannot wait for Next season to start. Hopefully we can get back up here next season.”

DIVISION 1: Burlington knew it needed to play its best against the No. 1 team in the state Friday if it wanted to earn a third straight gold ball at the WIAA State Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Demons weren’t able to make it happen.