State girls volleyball: Catholic Central falls in D4 title match; Burlington loses to Arrowhead in D1

The Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team ran into a big, bold, unbeaten buzz saw on Saturday morning.
The Lady Toppers were swept by undefeated and No. 1 seeded Clear Lake 25-15, 25-17, 25-16 in the WIAA Division 4 championship match at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Catholic Central, the defending Division 4 champion, finished the season 29-11. Clear Lake, whose squad includes five seniors, improved to 38-0.
“They really beat us at our own game,” said Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz. “We try to rock other teams back on their heels and today Clear Lake did that to us. They kind of blew us back a bit.”
The Lady Toppers certainly didn’t have the same attacking prowess as they had in Friday’s semifinal win over Hillsboro. On Saturday, the team had only 24 kills and made 23 kill errors for a hitting percentage of .010.
Clear Lake had 36 kills and made only eight errors for a .301 hitting average.
“They are a good team and we made a rough day,” Schultz said. “We never got into a rhythm. We left a lot out on the court on Friday and with the short turnaround, we didn’t have our legs.
“But we competed hard and played with pride,” he said. “It’s easy to be good when you win, but our girls showed a lot of class in the loss today.”
Catholic Central junior outside hitter Sammie Seib, who set a Division 4 record on Friday with 34 kills in four sets, had 10 kills on Saturday. Lainey Dirksmeyer had six and Katie Goethal added five.
Setter Ella Shaw had 21 assists and served two of the team’s five aces. On defense, Grace Antlfinger finished with a team-high 13 digs, while Dirksmeyer added 11.
For Clear Lake, which came into the state tournament losing only five sets all season, Maggie Rosen had 13 kills and Julianna Rosen added 10. Madison Zimmer had 30 assists and Lilyan Hacker had 14 digs.
The Lady Toppers were making their eighth appearance at the state tournament and their second in a row. The team won championships in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012 and last season, beating Clayton.
The team will lose only two seniors next season, Schultz said. “Our youth showed up at times today,” he said. “But I cannot wait for Next season to start. Hopefully we can get back up here next season.”
DIVISION 1: Burlington knew it needed to play its best against the No. 1 team in the state Friday if it wanted to earn a third straight gold ball at the WIAA State Tournament.
Unfortunately, the Demons weren’t able to make it happen.
Hartland Arrowhead beat two-time defending Division 1 champion Burlington at its own game in the state Division 1 semifinals, using strong serving for a 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 victory at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
The Demons finished the season 38-5.
Arrowhead will play Oconomowoc for the Division 1 championship on Saturday. The two teams finished 1-2 in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
Burlington’s strong suit this season has been aggressive serving, which is designed to make it difficult for its opponents to run their offensive schemes. The Warhawks (40-3) came out and did the same thing to the Demons.
“We struggled all night,” Demons co-head coach Teri Little said. “We struggled to control the ball. Normally passing is our strength, but it was a constant uphill battle. We were unable to get them out of system.”
Burlington finished with 21 hitting errors, which helped Arrowhead go on several point runs. In the second set, Burlington was within 12-11, but the Warhawks finished the set with a 13-3 run, including eight straight points.
In the third set, Burlington led 9-7, but Arrowhead ran off seven straight points for a 14-9 lead and when the Demons got within 18-14, the Warhawks closed out the match on a 7-2 run.
“They definitely served tough at us,” said senior setter Kaley Blake, a member of four straight state-qualifying Demons teams and two championship squads. “We couldn’t really get in rhythm. They have a great offense and they took whatever we gave them.”
Senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton did most of the damage on the front line for Arrowhead, finishing with 16 kills and zero hitting errors in 32 attacks for a .500 hitting percentage. The Warhawks finished with 33 kills to 23 for Burlington.
“They are an extremely physical team,” Little said. “We had to limit their opportunities, but we were unable to win the battle.”
Sophomore outside hitter Morgan Klein has seven kills and Blake had 20 assists to lead Burlington.
The loss shouldn’t tarnish what has been another strong season for the Demons, who have qualified for state in 10 of the last 11 years and have four championships and one runner-up finish.
“We had a phenomenal year,” Little said. “Finishing in the state semifinals is something to be proud of.”
Blake concurred.
“We had a rough start to the season, but we picked it up at the end,” she said. “Our main goal is to get to state and we had some sickness and injuries, but it was a good season overall.”