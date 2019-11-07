State girls volleyball: Burlington rallies to beat Union Grove 3-2 in D1 quarterfinal

In the fifth set, the Broncos (41-6) scored the first point, but Burlington quickly went ahead 5-2 on an ace by senior defensive specialist Cayla Gutche, a kill by Alan and a kill by junior outside hitter Mackenzie Leach. Union Grove fought back to trail 8-5, but the Demons kept up the pressure, held the lead and ended the match on a kill by sophomore outside hitter Morgan Klein.

Broncos coach Annie Sireno said Burlington’s resurgence resulted in difficulty getting the ball to senior setter Karlee Lois in the final two sets.

“In sets 2 and 3, our serve receive was great and were able to run our offense,” Sireno said. “In the fourth set, we couldn’t get the ball to our setter. In the fifth set, we came out with a good mindset and said we can do this, but we started out down and had to call a time out early.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“They just really served tough on us and we were unable to keep our serve more than one or two (plays) at a time.”

Burlington closed out the first set with a 6-2 run, but the Broncos jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the second set, then had a four-point run and a three-point run for a 22-17 lead. Union Grove finished the set with a kill by senior outside hitter Olivia Dir and an attack error by Burlington.