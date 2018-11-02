The city of Burlington is once again on the verge of dual state WIAA girls volleyball championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Defending champion Burlington was in total control Friday in sweeping Waukesha West 25-17, 25-13, 29-27 in the state Division 1 semifinals, and Catholic Central did the same to Wausau Newman Catholic in the Division 4 semifinals, winning 25-17, 25-21, 26-24.
The two Burlington teams will play in their respective finals Saturday, with the Lady Toppers playing Clayton in Division 4 at 9 a.m., and the Demons taking on Oconomowoc in Division 1 at 4:30 p.m.
The teams both won WIAA titles in 2011 and 2012, the last time the teams were at state at the same time.
Burlington got on a roll and return to the Division 1 title game for the third straight year. The Demons lost to Neenah in 2016 and beat River Falls last year.
Burlington (38-5) will face Oconomowoc, which rallied from a two-set deficit in the other semifinal to beat River Falls 17-25, 23-25, 32-30, 25-18, 15-8.
Unlike Thursday’s quarterfinal match against Kimberly, where the Demons needed five games to win, they were feeling good from the start Friday.
“We didn’t change our message,” Burlington co-head coach Teri Little said. “We control what we can and have our game plan coming in. They have to stay composed, control the ball and control the match, and they did a fantastic job of it tonight.”
By sheer coincidence, sophomore middle hitter/blocker Camryn Lukenbill scored the final point in each of the three sets, all on the same set play.
“It’s called a foot slide,” Lukenbill said. “I run around the setter and it’s similar to what a right-side hitter does, but it’s customized for the middle hitter.”
After dominating the first two sets, the third set went back and forth the entire way. The teams were separated by no more than three points. The set was tied from 21-21 to 27-27, when Lukenbill and the Demons were finally able to put the Wolverines (35-11) away.
“We had a couple of set points to put it away and they fought off a couple,” Little said. “I was so proud of the way we stayed aggressive. They had opportunities, but we were able to answer back. That’s a true test for sticking together.”
Junior middle Emily Alan had 11 kills (.409 hitting percentage) and senior outside hitter Coley Haggard had eight to lead Burlington. Lukenbill added six kills. Junior setter Kaley Blake had 30 assists and sophomore libero Samantha Naber had 17 digs.
The Demons lost to Oconomowoc 2-1 at the Thomas More Joust in September in their only meeting, but Little said her team will be ready.
“They have a strong offense and a scrappy defense,” Lukenbill added about the Raccoons. “It will be exciting.”
Division 4
Just two years after finishing 5-23, Catholic Central (38-7) will be playing for the Division 4 title.
Next up for the Lady Toppers is defending Division 4 champion and top-seeded Clayton (29-3), which advanced with a 26-24, 26-24, 25-20 victory over previously unbeaten River Ridge. The Division 4 championship match will start at 9 a.m. Saturday.
“I’m always very grateful to be winning,” first-year Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “We’re playing good volleyball right now, just straight up. But we had a formidable competitor on the other side in Newman Catholic. They’ve been to state 10 of the last 11 years. They’re battle-tested, but my girls just just played really well today.”
While the three-set victory might indicate otherwise, this was anything but an easy match for Catholic Central. In the decisive third set, the Lady Toppers trailed 10-2 and 23-18.
Among those producing for Catholic Central in the clutch were Grace Spiegelhoff, who had a team-high 12 kills and was second to Elizabeth Klein with nine digs.
“Grace Spiegelhoff played very well, especially down the stretch in that third set,” Schultz said. “In that third set, we were down 10-2 and 23-18 and a lot of teams would have been going to a fourth set. Grace had a couple big kills at at big moments. We were down 24-23 and Grace got a big kill to tie it up.”
And then Klein took over, with two aces to end the match, Schultz said. Klein, a senior, led Catholic Central with 24 assists and 10 digs.
Sammie Seib had 11 kills and five aces, Grace Antlfinger had eight digs and Makayla Vos added six digs.
