For the ninth time in 10 years, the Burlington High School girls volleyball team is heading up to Green Bay for the WIAA Tournament.
And this time, the Demons will have company from their community.
Catholic Central is making the trip for the first time since 2012, when it won its fifth Division 4 championship in six tournament appearances.
Just like with baseball, the city of Burlington has a way of turning out quality teams in girls volleyball. Success is expected annually in that community and twice before — in 2011 and 2012 — the two schools brought home matching state tournament trophies.
“It’s exciting,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “Some of those girls (from Catholic Central) played in our camps when they were young and grew up training with our kids. It’s really exciting to see the continued success that all of these girls are having.”
First-year Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz, who previously led the Westosha Central boys volleyball program from 13 years, has experienced the buzz in his first season in Burlington.
“Kenosha County and Racine County has some of the best volleyball in the country,” he said. “We have a lot of very successful clubs in this area, too.”
It starts Thursday afternoon in the Resch Center in Green Bay when Burlington plays Kimberly in the second match of the Division 1 upper bracket, which gets underway at 4:30 p.m.
The last time the Demons appeared on this court, they put up a match for the ages. Playing against previously unbeaten River Falls last Nov. 4, they came out strong before holding on for a 26-20, 25-15, 22-25, 17-25, 15-13 victory in the championship match.
Led by senior outside hitter Maddie Berezowitz, a preferred walk-on at Kentucky, Burlington is battle tested. Among the other experienced players are right-side hitter Grace Peyron, outside hitter Coley Haggard, middle hitters Emily Alan, Lauren Baldowsky and Cameron Lukenbill, setter Kaley Blake and Marquette recruit Samantha Naber, a libero.
“We’re very excited about the postseason just because we know what it’s like to be up there and we know what the energy is up there,” Berezowitz said. “We carry a lot of confidence and we’ve been working very hard in practice to make sure we execute in the games.”
Burlington opens Thursday afternoon against Kimberly, which it beat 2-0 during the regular season. Other teams in the Division 1 field it played this season are Hartland Arrowhead (a 2-0 loss without the injured Berezowitz and Lukenbill), Waukesha West (a 2-0 victory) and Oconomowoc (a 2-1 loss).
There are several standouts on the Demons, including Haggard (a team-high 231 kills), Naber (275 digs), Berewowitz (206 digs) and Blake (660 assists). But Little feels the sum of all those parts is what makes this team elite.
“They have the ability to stick together and support each other,” she said. “There’s no ‘me’ attitude in the bunch. They’re all about the success of the whole and contributing.
“You think back to our Westosha match the other night in sectionals and there were times and we had a four-point deficit at one point. And then they just rallied together. They don’t get frazzled.”
Catholic Central’s state appearance is the latest chapter of a remarkable success story for this program. After the Lady Toppers’ most recent state championship in 2012, they had a four-year slump of 15-17, 18-20, 17-21-1 and 5-23.
But Baily Rackey, Schultz’s predecessor, oversaw an improvement to 32-11 last season before Schultz took it a step further this year with a 37-7 record.
“Two years ago, that freshman class — the current sophomore class — came in and they were just a really strong group,” Schultz said. “They really helped turn the program around and they had some good players in the program already that really developed.”
Those sophomores include outside hitter Grace Antlfinger and Sammie Seib, both of whom rank among the state leaders in all divisions in the state. Antlfinger ranks second in digs (725) and Seib is fifth in kills (543).
Another leader is senior Elizabeth Klein, who is third in the state in assists (1,098).
“Grace Antlfinger is just an energy leader,” Schultz said. “The kid plays her heart out on every single point. Sammie Seid is an impact player. She’s one of the best outsides in the state. She’s an elite player.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.