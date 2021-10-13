State Girls Tennis: County players ready to swing away

Racine County will send five entries to the WIAA state tennis tournament this weekend at Madison.
Play begins 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Nielsen Tennis Center at the University of Wisconsin.
Competing in Division 1 singles are Case High School seniors Alaina Jaeck (19-4) and Aalaiya Jacklin (20-3), while Union Grove seniors Abby Wilks and Sam Chizek (20-4) will be in Division 1 doubles.
In the Division 2 competition, Prairie sophomore Lily Jorgenson (15-9) is in singles and seniors Nareh Vartanian and Magdalyn Dreifuerst (12-7) in doubles.
In the first round, Jaeck will face Sheboygan North senior Louisa Damkot (15-6), and Jacklin will play Brookfield Central senior Bella Schultz (16-16). Wilks and Chizek will play Baraboo seniors Paige Lewison-Lanie Koppie (23-2).
In Division 2, Jorgenson will face Altoona sophomore Josie Rechek (16-14), and Vartanian and Dreifuerst will play Rice Lake sophomores Emily Mofie and Natalie Nolin (17-6).
Jaeck was the only county player to automatically qualify for state—she went 2-1 at the sectional tournament. The other Racine County entries got in as special qualifier.
Jaeck and Jorgenson both have tough draws. If either wins her match, each would have to face the respective unbeaten top seeds — Franklin freshman Kaede Usui (30-0) in Division 1 and Edgewood Sacred Heart sophomore Lily Olson (18-0) in Division 2.