State Girls Tennis: County players ready to swing away

Racine County will send five entries to the WIAA state tennis tournament this weekend at Madison.

Play begins 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Nielsen Tennis Center at the University of Wisconsin.

Competing in Division 1 singles are Case High School seniors Alaina Jaeck (19-4) and Aalaiya Jacklin (20-3), while Union Grove seniors Abby Wilks and Sam Chizek (20-4) will be in Division 1 doubles.

In the Division 2 competition, Prairie sophomore Lily Jorgenson (15-9) is in singles and seniors Nareh Vartanian and Magdalyn Dreifuerst (12-7) in doubles.

In the first round, Jaeck will face Sheboygan North senior Louisa Damkot (15-6), and Jacklin will play Brookfield Central senior Bella Schultz (16-16). Wilks and Chizek will play Baraboo seniors Paige Lewison-Lanie Koppie (23-2).

In Division 2, Jorgenson will face Altoona sophomore Josie Rechek (16-14), and Vartanian and Dreifuerst will play Rice Lake sophomores Emily Mofie and Natalie Nolin (17-6).

Jaeck was the only county player to automatically qualify for state—she went 2-1 at the sectional tournament. The other Racine County entries got in as special qualifier.