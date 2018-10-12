She’s now 37-0 and two wins away from becoming the first Racine County girls tennis player to win a WIAA Division 1 singles title.
The bottom line is this:
Bojana Pozder’s tennis season has been nothing short of sensational, and the Case High School freshman continued her winning ways at the WIAA state tournament in Madison on Friday.
She won both of her matches, beating DeForest’s Samantha Fuchs (24-3) and Stevens Point’s Sabrina Tang (27-2) in straight sets.
She will play Homestead junior Natalie Yang in the semifinals on Saturday. Pozder defeated Yang in the Nicolet Sweet Sixteen Invitational in September 6-3, 5-2.
“I feel very comfortable and am honored to be in this position,” Pozder said. “I am excited to play my matches tomorrow and enjoy this experience to the fullest.”
Pozder said she felt more comfortable in her 6-1, 6-1 win over Fuchs and her 6-2, 6-1 victory against Tang. She admitted to feeling some butterflies in her first match on Thursday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
“My nerves were way better than yesterday,” Pozder said. “I just played my game.”
In Division 2, Prairie’s doubles team of Hailey Stoltenberg and Sarah Gesner advanced to the semifinals with two victories.
Stoltenberg and Gesner beat Altoona’s Morgan Dekan and Kate Harris (18-6) 6-2, 6-1, then defeated University School of Milwaukee’s Stephanie Guy and Audrey Treptow (23-6) 6-0, 1-6, 6-0.
“Their game is movement, and they stopped moving in the second set,” said Prairie coach Nich Schafer about his doubles team. “In the third set, they got back to doing what they do best.”
East Troy’s Mackenzie Lindow and Erin Rice (31-2)—the No. 2 seed in the field—were upset in the quarterfinals by Catholic Memorial’s Margaret Diedrich and Rylee Teuteberg (16-13), setting up a semifinal match for Prairie against a team they’ve already defeated this season.
“We beat them last week, so the girls are excited about their chances,” Schafer said. “They will need to be ready for a team that is playing very well.”
The Union Grove doubles team of Chloe Woods and Kayla Maurer (13-6) saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion in the second round against Stevens Point’s Elizabeth Wentzel and Meghan DeBot (23-2). The Broncos’ duo took Wentzel and DeBot to a third set, but lost 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.
“Six weeks ago, we had no hopes of even making it to state,” said Union Grove coach Mike Brannen. “These two overachieved and went out fighting against a great Stevens Point team.”
Prairie also saw its singles player get eliminated. After defeating Newman Catholic’s Becky Larrain on Thursday, Hawks’ sophomore Gabriela Davis (13-17) lost 6-0, 6-0 to Mia Larrain, Becky’s sister (30-1).
“Gabi played very well,” Schafer said. “She was just outmatched against Mia, she’s a great player.”
With the final two rounds set for Saturday, Pozder, Stoltenberg and Gesner are on the cusp of achieving a feat that has never been accomplished in Racine County: winning a Division 1 and 2 title in the same season.
“It would be incredible,” Schafer said. “It would tell the rest of the state we have great tennis players here and hopefully it would attract more girls to play for our schools.”
Case coach Kaleena Vasil felt the same way.
“This is my fourth year coaching, but I also played for Case and was a graduate in 2002,” Vasil said. “The program has been often overlooked and it is great to bring some attention to the tennis team with the success of this season.”
