State girls swimming: Racine qualifiers hope to produce some surprises

How times have changed in the last four decades.
It was on Nov. 12, 1983 when the Case High School 200-yard medley relay of Chris DeKraay, Paula Castello, Joan Wishau and Steffi Harris won the WIAA Division 1 championship with a time of 1:52.89.
Thirty six years later, a Case 200 medley relay of sisters Natalia and Sofia Badillo, Sara Bollendorf and Maya Frodl, which recently broke that 1983 record, will also be competing at the state meet. The Eagles’ record-setting time, achieved last Saturday at the Greenfield Sectional, was 1:50.32. Yet, they will only be seeded 20th during Saturday’s competition.
That’s how much high school swimming has progressed since then.
Still, don’t rule out anything will this relay, which is Case’s first to advance to state since 2009 (and the school’s first 200 medley relay to qualify since 2005). With longtime Case coach Frank Michalowski tinkering with the personnel and these girls willing themselves to improve throughout a long season, that relay dropped more than 10 seconds from its time at the start of the season (2:00.52).
Another drop in time could happen Saturday.
“I think they fed off each other for the whole season, knowing that they had a shot of possibly going to state,” Michalowski said. “At the beginning of the season, I didn’t see that with the times, but the long-range plan is what the outcome will be.
“When we got down to the Racine Invite, we started dropping a little time here and there and I think the girls were starting to get a little excited.”
It was certainly a work in progress. Natalia Badillo, who has also qualified individually in the 200 individual medley and in the 100 backstroke, recalls a great deal of frustration during the early part of the season.
“During the beginning of the season, we had difficult workouts, plus morning workouts, and this reflected in our meets,” Badillo said. “My times were not where I wanted them to be and this led to my questioning. I would compete against other schools and my times would keep reminding me of where I was not at.
“However, once I realized that we were getting our butts kicked, I knew I just had to trust Frank and his experienced coaching. This past weekend at sectionals proved that to me greatly.”
It was at Greenfield when Badillo surprised herself by qualifying in three of her four events. The seedings indicate that she will be a long shot to medal Saturday at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, but no one on the Eagles should be considered an afterthought.
There’s simply been too much progress in the last three months.
“It means the world to me,” Badillo said of qualifying for the state meet. “Going to the never-ending number of practices, grueling summer workouts, lifting, 5:30 a.m. workouts and hard times with these three girls have been a heck of a roller coaster.
“Seeing how far we’ve come has really motivated me to not only do my best in that relay, but in all of my swimming. Even though no one may know all of the hard work that was put into that one-minute and 50-second race, we did and that’s what makes it count.”
When she competes in her final high school meet Saturday, Badillo won’t be putting pressure on herself to continue this progression. The game plan is simply to do her best.
“I really would like to see my time drop, but I know the atmosphere at state can be overwhelming,” Badillo said. “Honestly, I’m really just looking forward to the experience and getting to swim against the best in the state.”
Meanwhile, the Burlington Co-op will also be bringing four swimmers to Madison. Megan Schultz will compete in the 200 freestyle, Morgan Dietzel in the 100 backstroke and Brianna Smith 500 freestyle. Those three will also join Hania Dahms in the 400 freestyle relay.
Dietzel, who qualified for state as a freshman but did not compete at the high school level last season, is returning in the 100 backstroke. She is the lowest seed in that event, but Burlington coach Denita Jones has been impressed with her progress this season.
That was underscored in Dietzel breaking her program record in that event this season with a time of 58.90 (her previous record was 58.93).
“We’re hoping that she drops a little more time,” Jones said.
Schultz has qualified in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.64) and the 200 butterfly. Burlington’s other individual qualifier is Smith in the 500 freestyle (5:19.29).
“I will just be fun to see what they can do at state,” Jones said.