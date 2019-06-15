{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — The Prairie School girls soccer team reigns supreme.

The Hawks scored a goal late in the first half and early in the second half to beat Oostburg 2-0 to win the WIAA Division 4 state championship on Saturday night at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Forward Jill Decker scored both goals for Prairie (18-3-2), which won its second state title. The Hawks also won the gold ball in 2016. Decker scored in the 43rd minute to give Prairie a 1-0 halftime lead, then scored again in the 47th minute.

Goalkeeper Maggie Dreifuerst made two saves.

Oostburg finished season 18-2-4.

This story will be updated.

