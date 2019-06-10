The Prairie School girls soccer team will start its quest for a second state title Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee as the top seed in the field.
The Hawks, ranked No. 1 among Division 4 teams by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, will play No. 4 seed Kettle Moraine Lutheran (14-11) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the state semifinal.
The winner advances to the state title match at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Prairie (16-3-2) is making its seventh appearance in the state tournament and first since 2016, when it won the title against La Crosse Aquinas 1-0.
