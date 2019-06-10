{{featured_button_text}}

The Prairie School girls soccer team will start its quest for a second state title Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee as the top seed in the field. 

The Hawks, ranked No. 1 among Division 4 teams by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, will play No. 4 seed Kettle Moraine Lutheran (14-11) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the state semifinal.

The winner advances to the state title match at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Prairie (16-3-2) is making its seventh appearance in the state tournament and first since 2016, when it won the title against La Crosse Aquinas 1-0. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments