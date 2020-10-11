State girls golf: Small Prairie team has made big impact

WIAA Girls Golf Championships

WHEN: Monday and Tuesday

WHERE: The Meadow Valley Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

FORMAT: 18 holes each day. Competition begins at 8:30 a.m. each day.

DIVISION 1: Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port won the championship as a junior for the second straight year with a 36-hole score of 149. Middleton won the team championship with a 651. Norah Roberts, then a freshman for Union Grove, tied for 20th with a two-day total of 167.

DIVISION 2: Four of the top-10 finishers last year return, led by Ava Salay of Prescott. Salay, then a sophomore, was second with a 166 — eight strokes behind champion Grace Welch of Madison Edgewood. Edgewood ran away with the team championship with a 702, 71 strokes ahead of Prescott.