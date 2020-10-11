State girls golf: Small Prairie team has made big impact

Through the highest of highs along with a few lows, this much can be said about The Prairie School girls golf team: A program that has already won three state championships since it was started from scratch in 2008 has been built to last.
Just two years after the Hawks couldn’t compete in tournaments because they only had three team members, they’re going back to the WIAA Division 2 Tournament for the first time since 2016. And they’re going with a team that includes an aspiring marine biologist, an avid figure skater and a sophomore No. 1 player who is just starting to come into her own.
Those five girls — seniors Sarah Fosbinder and Emily Eitel, junior Madeline Maraccini, sophomore Sophia Lawler and freshman Kadyn Peery — will be joined by one other Racine County golfer. Union Grove sophomore Norah Roberts, who tied for 20th in the Division 1 tournament last season, also advanced.
The 49th annual tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday at The Meadows Valley Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler. Competition begins at 8:30 a.m. on both days.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was moved from the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, where it has been held since 2013, because the University of Wisconsin is not allowing any of its facilities to used for state tournaments.
That may actually be a plus for Roberts since she’s had far more experience playing at Blackwolf Run than at University Ridge. For the Prairie girls, they will be new not only to the Kohler course, but to the state tournament itself.
Will they be intimidated? Not at all.
“Everybody was really determined this summer to work really hard and play because we had so much free time since we were quarantined at home,” said Fosbinder, who hopes to pursue marine biology in college. “We spent a lot of time out on the golf courses together or alone and taking lessons and playing in summer tournaments.”
The results have been evident. Lawler, the Hawks’ No. 1 player, improved her average from 46.2 strokes to 43.0 for nine holes. Eitel improved from 48.5 to 47.0, Maraccini from 52.0 to 49.0 and Fosbinder from 52.5 to 49.5.
And then there’s Peery, the freshman who has been more than holding her own with an average of 48.0. At the Prairie Sectional Oct. 6 at the Ives Grove Golf Links, she placed 10th with a 92 as one of just two freshmen in the 48-player field.
Her success helps explain why the Hawks have won three Division 2 state championship with two runner-up finishes since coach Carrie Massey started the program. Girls stick together on this team. And not only did they welcome Peery, they helped her progress.
“I’ve actually been at Prairie since I was 3 years old,” Peery said. “I had been hearing since I was really young that Prairie had been doing well with the golf program and, like two years ago, I just really started to practice because I knew I wanted to be on the team, so I just kept practicing and practicing.
“All the coaches helped me, like coach Massey and coach Vanko (assistant coach Mike Vanko. And the girls, if I had a bad round, they would just give me a lot of lifting up when I was having a bad day.”
Lawler draws much of her inspiration from her father, Ivan, who led the St. Catherine’s baseball team to a state championship in 1989. Ivan Lawler, who has become an avid golfer, frequently hits the links with the youngest of his two daughters.
“My dad and I are really close because we go golfing literally every single day together,” Sophia said. “I ask him to go practice after he’s done working and it’s really fun because he’s a great golfer himself and we always do putting competitions, just hit balls and play holes. It’s a lot of fun.”
Lawler also lives close to Roberts in Caledonia and the two occasionally play golf together.
“Norah’s obviously a really good player and I personally get better when I play with people who are better than me,” Lawler said. “And we’ve always been good friends.”
Eitel has been impacted by her father, Pete, the longtime head professional at Ives Grove.
“He’s very supportive,” she said. “He helps me a lot with everything, which is very nice. During the season, once a week, I try to get lessons with him. In the summer, when I’m struggling, he’ll help me out.”
And then there’s Maraccini, who spends much of her time competing for the Wisconsin Figure Skating Club. She started seriously pursuing golf as an eighth grader and she’s helped a Prairie team that won state championships in 2015 and ‘16 progress into another force.
“I thought we had to start from the bottom up and we were at the bottom with three people,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong. It was a lot of fun with three people. But we needed a lot of practice to get better and that’s what happened. And now we’ve made it to state.”
What is Massey hoping for Monday and Tuesday?
“Because we don’t know what to expect, we’re just going in there and hoping to have some success,” she said.
As for Roberts, she already has a proven track record at state. The reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year has extensive experience playing in tournaments and she’ll feel right at home in Kohler, which frequently hosts junior events.
“She not one to get rattled at all,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “She’s played in so many big Junior PGA events, she’s played with the best players in the state and she really does not get rattled.
“She’s a tremendous player. At our (Franklin) sectional, the top two teams in the state were there and she played with those girls. She’d like to get in the top 12. I think that’s possible. Maybe even the top 10.”
Autumn Leaves and Golf Tees
