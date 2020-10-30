State cross country: Waterford's Radobicky leads large Racine County contingent

Three years after she was just hoping to finish, Kelsey Radobicky is expecting to finish with a flourish.
The Waterford High School senior was feeling as if she was going to pass out when she competed in the WIAA Division 1 Cross Country Championships as a freshman in 2017. She had the flu, had problems breathing and ultimately wasn’t able to finish the race just a week after achieving a personal-best time that still stands.
“I had lots of phlegm in my throat, I was kind of gagging on my warmup jog, I was really tired and I had a pounding headache,” Radobicky said. “So I was really worried that I might not be able to finish the race. I was really hoping that my sickness would not cause me to pass out, but it did.”
There are no such concerns for Radobicky as she prepares to run her final high school cross country race in circumstances no one could have imagined one year ago at this time. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a reduced field for the state tournament and it will be held in three segments at three venues.
Radobicky, the only Waterford qualifier, will be competing at Hartland Arrowhead High School on a course she knows well. She will be joined in the Division 1 Tournament by runners from Union Grove and Case.
The rest of the Racine County qualifiers will be at the Division 3 Tournament in West Salem — 230 miles northwest of Racine. The Prairie boys and Catholic Central girls qualified as teams in that meet.
While Radobicky has yet to match her personal-best time of 19:05, which she achieved in the Arrowhead Sectional as a freshman, she has steadily built an impressive resume. She placed 51st at the state tournament as a sophomore with a time of 19:43.3 and was 25th last season in 19:18.1.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Division I race will be moved from its longtime venue — The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids — to Arrowhead. But that won’t be much of a change for Radobicky because she knows that course well.
“I’ve done well on this course,” said Radobicky, who was sixth at the Brookfield Central Sectional in 19:17.3. “I think it’s because it’s so flat. I’ve never been to another course that’s been this flat.”
Considering that course and her natural development as a runner under longtime Waterford coach Nate Schreiber, Radobicky has an ambitious goal for her final high school cross country race.
“My goal is to be in the top 10 and/or run a PR and go sub-19 (minutes),” she said. “I’m super confident. My sophomore and junior year, I kind of struggled with the pressure of racing and I wasn’t having fun.
“Once I started to relax and let go, I also started to perform better. Due to my weight training over the summer, I have been injury free and I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in.”
Said Schreiber: “If you take a look at what she’s done the last three years, she’s gotten better every year. She brings a lot of maturity and a lot of big-race background into this smaller race and I think she’s going to continue her trend of getting better.”
The only Racine entrant at the meet is Case junior Audrey Amaya, who didn’t compete in cross country until last season. She continued her rapid development by placing second with a personal-best time of 19:41.7 on a muddy Grant Park course at the South Milwaukee Sectional last Saturday.
“She should be somewhere in the top 30 at state and she could be as good as the top 20,” Case coach Mike DeWitt said. “She’s only run about 15 cross country races, so she’s still pretty inexperienced.”
Amaya will be running in the same race as Radobicky and the other county girls qualifier in the Division 1 race — Union Grove sophomore Riley Kayler.
Kayler finished third in the South Milwaukee Sectional in 19:55.9 to qualify for the state tournament for the first time. Union Grove coach Mike Mikula believes anything is possible for Kayler Saturday.
“She’s improved by a minute with her time over a year ago,” he said. “She’s been in the 19s throughout the year and it’s a situation where she knows some of these girls from running against them in the conference, one being Radobicky from Waterford.
“If she stays with her, she can probably achieve one of her best times.”
Rounding out the Division 1 field from the county are Union Grove seniors Hunter Reich and Marcus Johnson. At the South Milwaukee Sectional, Reich was seventh (17:16.6) and Johnson was 12th (17:24.3).
“I want to hope that Marcus finishes in the top quarter of runners because I know there’s some real solid runners out there,” Mikula said. “And if Hunter finishes in the top half, that would be great.”
County entrants who qualified in Division 3 have a formidable task ahead. They will be making a three-and-a-half hour drive to West Salem to compete. Because of pandemic concerns, Prairie’s entrants will be making the trip separately with their parents.
The Hawks will be running on adrenaline after winning the sectional it hosted at UW-Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course. It marked the fifth state tournament appearance for Prairie — all under coach Jim Larsen — but the first since 2010.
Five Prairie runners placed among the top 20 — Sebby Babu in sixth (17:56.9), Nolan Boerner in eighth (18:03.7), Stephe’n McGravey-Tate in 16th (18:34.1), JP Jorgenson in 19th (19:09.2) and David Clark in 20th (19:15.2). Only McGravey-Tate is a senior.
“I’m hoping for middle of the pack,” Larsen said. “Looking at some of the other team’s times, a couple of them are pretty quick. So, hopefully, they can drag some of our guys along and they run a little faster.”
Also running with momentum are the Catholic Central girls. They appeared to fall just short of qualifying for the state tournament for the second straight year at the Prairie Sectional. But when it was determined the the Lady Toppers’ sixth runner, Eva Lynch, edged Albany’s sixth runner, Catholic Central advanced.
Catholic Central’s top five at the sectional were Elsie Kmecak in fifth (20:50.6), Bernadette Frisch in seventh (21:14.9), Kaleigh Lynch in 18th (22:11.1), Morgan Ramsey in 20th (22:14.0) and Anastassya Murphy in 24th (22:50.5).
“They’ve been focused, united and, for the most part, they’ve been healthy this season,” Catholic Central coach Rick Koceja said. “As a coach, that’s neat to see. Just the experience they’ve had at the state meet, they know a little more what to expect.”
Also in the Division 3 field is Prairie sophomore Brie Luchun. She finished sixth at the Prairie Sectional in 21:10.4.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!