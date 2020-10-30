State cross country: Waterford's Radobicky leads large Racine County contingent

Three years after she was just hoping to finish, Kelsey Radobicky is expecting to finish with a flourish.

The Waterford High School senior was feeling as if she was going to pass out when she competed in the WIAA Division 1 Cross Country Championships as a freshman in 2017. She had the flu, had problems breathing and ultimately wasn’t able to finish the race just a week after achieving a personal-best time that still stands.

“I had lots of phlegm in my throat, I was kind of gagging on my warmup jog, I was really tired and I had a pounding headache,” Radobicky said. “So I was really worried that I might not be able to finish the race. I was really hoping that my sickness would not cause me to pass out, but it did.”

There are no such concerns for Radobicky as she prepares to run her final high school cross country race in circumstances no one could have imagined one year ago at this time. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a reduced field for the state tournament and it will be held in three segments at three venues.

Radobicky, the only Waterford qualifier, will be competing at Hartland Arrowhead High School on a course she knows well. She will be joined in the Division 1 Tournament by runners from Union Grove and Case.