SOMERS — As a chilly wind howled throughout Petrifying Springs Tuesday afternoon, Mike DeWitt gathered his runners under a sheltered area near UW-Parkside.
The subject was Saturday's WIAA Cross Country Championships, which is uncharted territory for DeWitt's Case High School girls cross country program. In fact, it's been uncharted territory for the last quarter century for a program that has made 18 state appearances, but none since 1995.
The energetic DeWitt, who turns 69 Friday, has a way of making everything sound exciting, right down to the chartered bus trip to Wisconsin Rapids Saturday morning. And his girls were clearly feeding off his energy as they prepared to head out on another training run.
"All right," DeWitt said in summing up his talk. "That's the cool plan for what's going on for Saturday!"
Thirty miles to the northwest in Burlington, 65-year-old Rick Koceja has been preparing his Catholic Central girls cross country team for a similar trip to Wisconsin Rapids. It's the first time this program has qualified.
What is the common denominator here? A couple of upper middle-aged running gurus who are breathing life into their respective programs.
"I think between myself and Rick, we've got a lot of experience of just knowing what to do with the kids that are in front us," DeWitt said. "We've had some experience with some real superstar kids and our group right here are pretty good kids who are motivated."
Said Koceja: "Experience and knowledge are important when you're working with young athletes.
Both coaches have a way of balancing business with pleasure. Their extensive running backgrounds enable them to get the most out of their athletes, but even the toughest mileage doesn't seem to be as grueling. Running is fun again and success has followed.
"I think that's what gets us more excited for races and less nervous," Case junior Kaitlyn Francis said. "It pumps up our adrenaline when we see how excited he is. He's excited just to watch us run and see how good we do. He gives is a motivational push that we can do it."
Catholic Central runners have been experiencing that same sensation.
"Coach Koceja has been a huge motivator and mentor," Catholic Central sophomore Bernadette Frisch said. "He does everything to train his runners both physically and mentally for the races we compete in. A few weeks ago, he had a hypnotist/sport’s therapist come in and talk to us about the importance of positive thoughts and the vital use of encouragement in running.
"He really gets to know his runners personally and care about how we are doing. He congratulated us for our great times or PRs and comforts us in times we feel liked we’ve failed. He really is an amazing coach and it’s no question that out success came from the help from our wonderful coach Koceja!"
DeWitt was once one of the leading racewalkers in the United States, placing placing 54th out of 133 starters at the 1989 World Cup in Barcelona, Spain. He served as men's cross country and track coach at UW-Parkside from 1981-2010. After several coaching stops, he returned to the area and took over Case's program in 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
This grandfather of nine, a fifth-grade teacher at Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy, worked with only 12 runners in the program his first year. That number doubled this year as DeWitt, who also serves as an assistant track coach, continued to spread the word about running last spring.
How much progress has he seen this year?
"The best example I can give you is that the 15th-fastest girl on this team is now faster than the seventh runner on last year's team," said DeWitt, whose son, Matt, is coach of the Case boys program.
The Eagles peaked at just the right time. After winning their first conference championship since 1992, the Eagles qualified for the state tournament as a team by placing second at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional.
Finishing in the top 30 for Case were Audrey Amaya (13th in 20:22.2), Francis (14th in 20:44.2), Sophie Young (22nd in 21:20.5), Charlatte Shelby (26th in 21:44.6) and Amelia Wiesner (29th in 21:50.3).
The Eagles will likely not be a serious contender at the state meet Saturday. But on the 40th anniversary season of the program's only state championship, they are at least making it back up there.
Young, a senior at Walden who played volleyball through her sophomore year at Case, joined the cross country team just in time to see DeWitt turn around the program.
"He is an amazing coach," she said. "He has so much experience and so much knowledge in what he's doing. I think it really builds a level of trust between the girls and him.
"We trust that he plans workouts for us that are going to help us improve and get us to where we want to be and where he thinks we can go. By having that trust, we're not worried about, 'Oh, is this workout going to be good for us?'"
Koceja, who turns 66 in January and is due to become a first-time grandfather next May, was the men's 10-mile champion in Racine's annual Lighthouse Run in 1988 and '89. After his long career as Burlington's coach, during which he led the Demons to the 2013 state meet, he took on the challenge of elevating Catholic Central's program to another level.
Mission accomplished. After inheriting incomplete boys and girls teams when he took over the program in 2016. There are now 17 boys and girls in the program, including Sam Henderson, who is also a state qualifier.
The Lady Toppers made program history at the Whitewater Division 3 Sectional, placing second to qualify for state as a team.
Morgan Ramsey led the way by placing sixth (21:39.2), followed by Elsie Kmecek (18th in 22:39.5), Frisch (21st in 22:51.9), Kaleigh Lynch (22nd in 22:56.5) and Eva Lynch (30th in 24:10.5). All our freshmen and sophomores.
And now the Lady Toppers have earned the right to compete at a state tournament for the first time.
"He is different from other coaches because he has a good connection with all of his runners individually," Ramsey said. "He wants us to all succeed, and he understands that each of us have different ways of doing so. He is a main reason why I find cross country so fun — he always has a smile on his face and makes meets and difficult practices more enjoyable."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.