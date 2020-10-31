State cross country: Case's Amaya finishes 23rd in Division 1

"She stayed back in about 12th place for first couple of miles and by the time she went by me at 3,500 meters, she was still in 10th place (in the first of three sessions)," he said. "But she wasn't too far off of the next group. She worked her way up to sixth place and was chasing third, fourth and fifth.

"She closed real nice on everybody and she was real strong and she said she felt real good, too."

Speaking of her future in running, De Witt said, "She has the ability to be one of the top handful of Racine high school girls over the years. And I know most of them going all the way back to Kim Merritt."

Waterford coach Nate Schreiber saw Radobicky's final cross country race as bittersweet. Radobicky had a goal of finishing among the top 10 overall and breaking her personal-best time of 19:05, which she set as a freshman, but fell short with both.

Still, Schreiber feels, it was a worthy way for Radobicky to conclude her career.

"It was a great day," Schreiber said. "She ran well. I know that she wanted to do better, but the conditions were not great. Certainly, that's not an excuse.