State cross country: Case's Amaya finishes 23rd in Division 1

When Carlos Amaya used to watch his 4-year-old daughter, Audrey, play T-ball, there was something he noticed about her stride on the basepaths.
"He noticed I was fast compared to a lot of my teammates," Audrey said.
That stride was on display Saturday morning when Amaya competed in the WIAA Cross Country Championships. Handling a tough wind and cold temperatures, the Case High School junior finished 23rd overall among girls in the Division 1 race at Hartland Arrowhead.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state meet was divided into three locations and three sessions for each division. Amaya ran a personal-best time of 19:13.0. Waterford senior Kelsey Radobicky was 31st in 19:29.9.
The Division 1 champion was Kora Malecek of Onalaska, who covered the course in 17:52.8.
Making Amaya's performance all the more impressive is that this is only her second year of cross country. She finished 118th in 20:31.4 last year before making a huge jump this fall.
"My dad was really into running when he was younger and he just inspired me," she said. "I fell in love with the sport and it made me just want to do better and be good at what I do."
Case coach Mike De Witt certainly has noticed her determination to improve. And he was impressed with how she raced Saturday.
"She stayed back in about 12th place for first couple of miles and by the time she went by me at 3,500 meters, she was still in 10th place (in the first of three sessions)," he said. "But she wasn't too far off of the next group. She worked her way up to sixth place and was chasing third, fourth and fifth.
"She closed real nice on everybody and she was real strong and she said she felt real good, too."
Speaking of her future in running, De Witt said, "She has the ability to be one of the top handful of Racine high school girls over the years. And I know most of them going all the way back to Kim Merritt."
Waterford coach Nate Schreiber saw Radobicky's final cross country race as bittersweet. Radobicky had a goal of finishing among the top 10 overall and breaking her personal-best time of 19:05, which she set as a freshman, but fell short with both.
Still, Schreiber feels, it was a worthy way for Radobicky to conclude her career.
"It was a great day," Schreiber said. "She ran well. I know that she wanted to do better, but the conditions were not great. Certainly, that's not an excuse.
"But the three different sessions made it a challenging day for everybody and I thought she handled the pressure well. I thought she ran a great race. I know she wanted to be in the top 10, but there's some great runners out there who ran well and she was in the top 25%.
"I'm certainly proud of her effort today."
Also in the Division 1 girls race race, Union Grove sophomore Riley Kayler was 43rd in 19:48.2.
"She finished in the top half and that was one of our goals for everybody," Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said. "For her first time running against this caliber of people, I thought she did really well."
The other two Division 1 entrants from the county were Hunter Reich and Marcus Johnson, both Union Grove seniors. Reich finished 51st in 17:03.2 and Johnson was 52nd (17:04.1).
Mikula was not surprised the two longtime friends stuck together.
"They've known each other since grade school," Mikula said. "I think that's helped them through the years — feeding off each other. They're two different runners. Hunter is a guy who starts more in the back and then works his way up and Marcus starts more in the front and Hunter creeps up on him."
The Division 1 boys champion was Joshua Truchon of West Allis Hale (15:18.3).
In the Division 3 competition held at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem, the Catholic Central girls were seventh with 171 points and the Prairie boys were ninth with 179.
Catholic Central, which qualified for the state meet by virtue of its sixth runner at the sectional meet, was led by Elsie Kmecak, who was 27th in 20:25.4. Other top performances by the Lady Toppers were Bernadette Frisch (48th in 21:14.14), Kaleigh Lynch (63rd in 21:46.57), Eva Lynch (83rd in 22:40.82) and Morgan Ramsey (84th in 22:41.17).
Also from Racine County, Brie Luchun Ledvina of Prairie was 53rd (21:25.45).
The Division 3 girls champion was Brooklyn Luebke of Manitowoc Lutheran (18:55.53). The Division 3 team champion was Lancaster (93).
Prairie coach Jim Larsen, whose team was making its first appearance at state in 10 years, he was pleased that all but two runners ran personal-best times.
Leading the Hawks was Nolan Boerner, who was 39th in a personal-best time of 17:44.36. He was followed by Sebby Babu (44th in 17:58.46), Stephe'n McGravey-Tate (55th in 18:19.01), Vincent Praefke (82nd in 18:59.71) and David Clark (86th in 18:59.71). Praefke and Clark also ran personal-best times.
"It was very windy and I thought the guys ran really well," Prairie coach Jim Larsen said. "They ran within themselves. Obviously, PR-ing at the state meet, we did the best we could."
Speaking of Boerner, Larsen said, "He had a game plan going into the race and he executed it to perfection. He stayed within himself through the first mile and then gradually picked it up and picked people off.
The Division 3 boys champion was Parker Schneider of Durand (16:05.78). The Division 3 team champion was Sheboygan Area Lutheran with 56.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!