If there's one thing that Waterford High School tennis players Sam and Josh Fay are going to rely upon in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, it will be their experience.
The duo, which served as Waterford's No. 1 doubles team this season, enters the tournament with a record of 22-6. After getting eliminated at state last season in the first round against Badger's Peter Merry and Wyatt VanDyke, the Wolverines' senior brothers are looking to rewrite their script starting Thursday.
"I expect them to come out and take no prisoners," Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. "This isn't about being happy to be there for them this year, they want to give it their all and get as far as they possibly can."
At the Lake Geneva Badger Sectional May 22, they defeated Kenosha Bradford’s Pedro Franco and Zach Kozmer 7-6 (3), 6-2, but lost to Kenosha Indian Trail's Ben Haigh and Cole Reigel 3-6, 6-1, 0-2, and Kenosha Tremper’s Ben Goss and Ryan Whynott on an injury default. The brothers were tested by the heat and were forced to withdraw because of cramps.
"They weren't feeling great the day after sectionals and I don't think they would have been able to play the next day if we had a meet," Schuster said. "They haven't hit a tennis ball since then, but we're going to ramp things up here again in the next couple of days and they'll be good to go for state."
The Fays will play Manitowoc Lincoln's Aidan Newberg and Jack Rotter (17-4) in their first-round match.
"We aren't going to take any match for granted," Schuster said. "They've got a chip on their shoulders and will come out with everything they've got."
Also qualifying for the state tournament in Division 1 was Horlick's No. 1 singles player Aaron Antreassian, who made it as a special qualifier.
Horlick coach Jake Berce said that the sophomore could make a run if he's completely locked in.
"Expectations are high, but he's young," Berce said. "He's going to do the best he can do out there; we know what he's capable of. I think he has a good drawing and we are expecting him to play well."
Antreassian, who enters the tournament with a record of 18-11, will play Chippewa Falls' sophomore Sean Martin (14-8).
"This guy from Chippewa Falls didn't make it (to state) last year either, so both Aaron and him will be battling out there," Berce said. "I'm excited to see what he does."
In Division 2, The Prairie School had multiple special qualifiers.
No. 1 singles player Pranav Bajaj (16-12) will play Milwaukee Pius XI's Andrew Larson (20-6) in the first round.
"The thing that makes Pranav so special is he started out as a No. 4 singles player for us," Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. "He has now worked his way all the way up to No. 1 singles for us and I think that's a testament to his work ethic.
"He's got a tough draw, but definitely has a chance to do some big things. If he plays his best tennis, he could see himself playing on Saturday."
Bajaj notably finished third at the Racine County Invitational this season.
Also qualifying for the Hawks was No. 1 doubles team of Anthony Babu and Gabe Perez (11-9).
"Anthony has played doubles for us for the past few seasons and every year he's gotten taller and stronger; it's helped improve his game tremendously," Schafer said. "As for Gabe (a senior), he started playing again this season after not playing since his freshman year. It took him a little while but he is finally peaking at the right time.
Babu and Perez are matched up against Kohler's Johnny Valo and Xavier DeKeme (15-7), who they've played and lost against twice already this season.
"The first time we played them it was a pretty straight forward win for Kohler," Schafer said. "The second time around we lost in a super tiebreak. So, I'm hoping that the third time is the charm for Anthony and Gabe."
Schafer was upset that senior Nick Ruffo, Prairie's No. 2 singles player, was left out as a special qualifier at the state tournament.
"It's unfortunate that he didn't get in," Ruffo said. "He worked really hard this year and he deserved a spot I thought. But I'm hoping he makes the trip up to state with us to support the other guys that made it."
Ethan Woitach, playing at No. 1 singles for St. Catherine's, was also a special qualifier. Woitach (9-7) will play Catholic Memorial's Paul Mrochinski (14-14) in the first round.
"Ethan's game has been on high intensity the last two weeks," St. Catherine's coach David Mooney said. "We are very proud that our boys tennis program is on the upswing this year."
