State boys tennis: Prairie's Bajaj advances to next round in singles

The season continued for one Prairie School tennis player on Thursday, but ended for four others.
Senior Kethan Bajaj won his first singles match on Thursday morning at the WIAA Division 2 state boys tennis tournament at Kohler. Bajaj (10-6) defeated senior Max Vande Slunt of Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 6-4, 6-2.
Vande Slunt finished his season 12-4.
Bajaj will next play East Troy junior Dayne Lindow, who is seeded sixth in the tournament field, at 9 a.m. Friday. Lindow (25-2) beat Reed Gahagan of Plymouth 6-3, 6-1 in his first match on Thursday.
“Kethan’s first match was a good warm-up for playing Dayne,” said Prairie coach Nich Schafer. “This kid gets to everything, and usually puts it right on the line. East Troy players don’t give up on anything or any point—you have to win the point—and that makes them very hard to beat. I think Kethan can do it. He just needs to keep his patience. He know he really doesn’t have anything to lose.”
If Bajaj beats Lindow, he would play the winner of a second-round match between Xavier junior Andrew Minorik (10-10) and No. 3 seeded Max Watchmaker of University School (12-3) sometime Friday afternoon.
“Watchmaker is the real deal,” Schafer said. “The top five or six seeds in this tournament are all tough. If you get one of the lower ones, who might have a chance.”
Also Thursday, the Hawks’ two doubles teams lost their first matches of the tournament. Senior Joseph Morales and sophomore Calvin Sharpe suffered only their second loss of the season in doubles, falling to Nick Bittner and Patrick Smith of Appleton Xavier 6-4, 6-2.
The Prairie duo finished the season 9-2.
“Xavier is a good team, and we didn’t really know too much about them.” Schafer said. “We didn’t really play that bad, they just played better. We were in almost every game and it was fun to watch.”
Morales, a native of France, will return to Paris to attend business school, Schafer said. Sharpe gained some valuable experience at the biggest event of the season, Schafer said.
“Some of the best players we have had at Prairie never played at state,” Schafer said. “So this was a great experience for him and should help him immensely if and when he gets back to this tournament.”
Senior Quincey Eaton and Daniel Dreifuerst, who earned a berth at the state tournament as special qualifiers, lost to Joe Zimmerman and Peter Ellis of University School 6-1, 6-1. The Hawks’ duo finished the season 12-5.
“University School had seen us play and they pretty knew what we were trying to do,” Schafer said. “There were some close moments, but in the end we were kind of out-matched.”
Prairie was one of only six schools at the tournament to have three or more entries, Schafer said.
“The state tournament is always a good experience for your players,” he said.