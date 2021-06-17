State boys tennis: Prairie's Bajaj advances to next round in singles

Also Thursday, the Hawks’ two doubles teams lost their first matches of the tournament. Senior Joseph Morales and sophomore Calvin Sharpe suffered only their second loss of the season in doubles, falling to Nick Bittner and Patrick Smith of Appleton Xavier 6-4, 6-2.

The Prairie duo finished the season 9-2.

“Xavier is a good team, and we didn’t really know too much about them.” Schafer said. “We didn’t really play that bad, they just played better. We were in almost every game and it was fun to watch.”

Morales, a native of France, will return to Paris to attend business school, Schafer said. Sharpe gained some valuable experience at the biggest event of the season, Schafer said.

“Some of the best players we have had at Prairie never played at state,” Schafer said. “So this was a great experience for him and should help him immensely if and when he gets back to this tournament.”

Senior Quincey Eaton and Daniel Dreifuerst, who earned a berth at the state tournament as special qualifiers, lost to Joe Zimmerman and Peter Ellis of University School 6-1, 6-1. The Hawks’ duo finished the season 12-5.