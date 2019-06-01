The 13-year-old boy went to The Legend of Merrill Hills Golf Course in Waukesha during the early summer of 2013 and inquired about a caddy job.
He was politely rebuffed by an official who explained that the club's minimum age requirement for a caddy is 15.
Josh Koszarek, now a junior golfer for the Waterford High School boys team, didn't accept that. So he spent the summer of 2013 caddying for his father, Paul, helped him win a tournament with his advice and then returned to The Legend of Merrill Hills one year later.
This time, they waived that age requirement. Koszarek was that impressive.
"I was the first kid that age to get hired there and I've been caddying there ever since," Koszarek said.
That determination goes a long way in explaining how he has qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament, which will be held Monday and Tuesday at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. The only other Racine County golfer to qualify is Union Grove senior Connor Brown, who was 34th as a sophomore and 11th last season.
This will be Koszarek's first trip to state. Like Brown, he has a father who mentored him in golf from a young age. But more than anything, there's that drive Koszarek showed while trying to get that caddy job.
"I can't even explain it to you," Paul Koszarek said when asked about his son's determination. "Another aspect to that is, this year, he took on a strengthening program all on his own. He does a lot of learning all on his own.
"He looked up on the Internet how to curb his diet and how much working out he would have to do to transform his body. And he's done that to amazing lengths. He's chiseled now and he doesn't have a personal trainer or anything.
"He gets up every morning at 4:30 and goes to the YMCA on his own, works out, comes back, takes a shower and then goes to school."
The results have been evident. He lowered his average from 76.4 as a sophomore to 75.5 this season. Koszarek also shot a career-low 68 to earn medalist honors at the Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet April 23 at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan.
"He made a lot of birdies that round, so he made a lot of putts," Paul Koszarek said. "He drove the ball very well and I would say that's a theme. When he drives the ball very well, he can score very well."
One other factor working in Josh Koszarek's favor is attitude. After dealing with occasional temper issues on the course, he has learned to maintain an even keel. These days, he puts the poor shots behind him and simply moves on instead of being, what he recalls, as, "very hot headed."
"I think it means a lot because golf is played not on the course, but in the five inches between your ears," he said. "If you can master that, then you can get your golf game to the highest level it's ever been."
And then there is the relationship he has with his father, who has occasionally served as Josh's caddy.
"Me and my dad are kind of best friends, I would say," Koszarek said. "We play golf together all the time, we go out to eat together, we have a bunch of inside jokes, we like all the same movies and he's also been my golf coach."
Brown has a similar fatherly presence in Charlie Brown, a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame. Connor Brown spent a large part of his youth walking on links with his father and the experience would help him become the All-Racine County Golfer of the Year as a junior last season.
"Personally, my father brought me up to love the game," Brown said. "He never forced it upon me. It means a lot. It means you're able to learn the game more, ask for tips ... it does give you an advantage, I believe."
Brown, who lost the Racine County Invitational May 3 in a playoff against St. Catherine's Grant Wininger, has averaged 38.0 for nine holes, a slight improvement from last season (38.2). His other highlights include winning the Chilton Invitational and the WIAA Division 1 Brookfield Sectional.
After making such a progression at the state meet last season, Brown will be looking for similar improvement Monday and Tuesday.
"I always wanted to walk away with a medal (by finishing among the top six)," Brown said. "Of course, I'm trying to win it, but winning a medal would be pretty special.
"I know the course very well, I'm confident in my ability to shoot well and I'm hoping I can play even better this year."
Union Grove coach Eric Swanson believes anything is possible for his No. 1 golfer.
"I think the nerves will be down a little bit and I actually think they were last year quite a bit from the first year," Swanson said. "He's much better at keeping his composure this year, as well, which you really have to do there.
"It's physically and mentally a grind there for two days."
