State boys golf: Racine Lutheran in hunt for top-two finish

The dream is alive and well for the Racine Lutheran High School boys golf team.
For Case, it will be more about rebounding with a more satisfying day in Tuesday’s final round.
Lutheran, which is comprised of five seniors, was third in Division 3 team standings after the first round of the WIAA Boys Golf Tournament on Monday at the Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. While it might be a stretch to catch runaway leader Kohler in Tuesday’s final round, the Crusaders think second place is realistic.
“I think we’re for sure capable of getting our way to second place,” Riley Gall said. “First is probably a little bit of a stretch, but if we come out and do what we know we can do, maybe we can. We’ll see.”
Brady Wilks carried over his momentum from earning medalist honors in the St. Mary’s Springs Sectional by shooting a 6-over-par 78 Monday, good for sixth place overall. He was followed by Scooter Molbeck (tied for 12th with an 82), Gall (29th with a 93), TJ Christensen (tied for 33rd with a 96) and Jackson Woodward (tied for 45th with a 107).
The first-round leader was Trey Oswald of Parkview with a 74.
Lutheran has a team score of 349 after the first day. That’s within striking distance of second-place Durand (342), but it will be a major challenge to catch first-place Kohler (326).
The Crusaders are in this position largely through the efforts of Wilks, who had 10 pars, seven bogeys and a birdie. He shot a 40 on the Lake Course (his first nine holes) and a 38 on the Arbor Course.
“On the back, on the Lake Course, I shot a 40, which is a pretty good round,” Wilks said. “That course is a lot harder than the other nine we played. On the Arbor Course, I shot a 38 and made one birdie.
“I just did everything pretty well. I putted pretty decent. It was nothing bad, nothing great. Just a solid 78.”
He had strong support from Molbeck with an 82 — not that Molbeck thought his round was anything special.
“It wasn’t my best round, but I did well enough for the day,” Molbeck said. “Right now, we’re sitting in third place. If we all play well (Tuesday), we can make it into second place and, honestly, even first place.”
As for Gall, the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year, he’ll be looking for a comeback day after what he considered to be a disappointing round.
“I shot a 93 and I was just catching lot of bad breaks,” he said. “I could not get a good lie, I was not making my putts ... nothing was going well for me today.”
In the Division 1 Tournament at the nearby Wild Rock Golf Club, Case was 16th and last in the team standings with a 354. Kettle Moraine led with a 302, followed by Sheboygan North (308) and Middleton (311).
Sam Nolan was Case’s first-round leader, tying for 59th with an 83. Brayden LoPiccolo and Jason Nelsen were tied for 87th with an 89, followed by Ryan Doerflinger (tied for 98th with a 93) and Jack Boscher (100th with a 96).
Union Grove’s Simon Graham, the only other Racine County golfer competing in the Division 1 Tournament, was tied for 85th with an 88.
The low round after Monday’s competition was Jacob Beckman of Middleton with a 4-under-par-68.
When asked what Case’s issues were Monday, LoPiccolo said: “I think we were not really used to a course that difficult. I played a lot of tough courses in tournament golf through the years outside of Case and that, by far, is the toughest.
“It’s a really tough course to walk. They don’t even let the public walk it. Like, if you were to go and play, you have to buy a cart. So I think we were tired. And, all in all, I think greens were probably the most difficult. It was truly like we were playing in Arizona out there. They were just so, so hard.”
Union Grove coach Eric Swanson agreed that the conditions were far from ideal.
“He struggled a little bit, with the greens especially,” Swanson said of Graham. “The greens were tough, the pin placements were extremely hard ... a lot of players really struggled on the greens. I don’t know what his putt total was, but it hard to be in the low 40s.
“He just couldn’t get it going on the greens. Anyone who has golfed understands that when you miss a couple putts early, when you 3-putt early, your confidence is shattered the rest of the round. It’s tough to regroup after that.
“He hit the ball OK after the first four holes, but he struggled with the putting and the short game.”