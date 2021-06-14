State boys golf: Racine Lutheran in hunt for top-two finish

The Crusaders are in this position largely through the efforts of Wilks, who had 10 pars, seven bogeys and a birdie. He shot a 40 on the Lake Course (his first nine holes) and a 38 on the Arbor Course.

“On the back, on the Lake Course, I shot a 40, which is a pretty good round,” Wilks said. “That course is a lot harder than the other nine we played. On the Arbor Course, I shot a 38 and made one birdie.

“I just did everything pretty well. I putted pretty decent. It was nothing bad, nothing great. Just a solid 78.”

He had strong support from Molbeck with an 82 — not that Molbeck thought his round was anything special.

“It wasn’t my best round, but I did well enough for the day,” Molbeck said. “Right now, we’re sitting in third place. If we all play well (Tuesday), we can make it into second place and, honestly, even first place.”

As for Gall, the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year, he’ll be looking for a comeback day after what he considered to be a disappointing round.

“I shot a 93 and I was just catching lot of bad breaks,” he said. “I could not get a good lie, I was not making my putts ... nothing was going well for me today.”