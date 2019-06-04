Connor Brown's afternoon at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona didn't go exactly as planned.
But he made the most of his opportunity at the WIAA Division 1 state boys golf tournament on Tuesday.
The Union Grove High School senior shot a 4-over-par 76 and finished tied for 13th in the Division 1 field at 7-over 151.
"It was amazing, it was a lot of fun," Brown said. "I'm very grateful that I was able to make it here three years in a row and I think I improved every single year."
The story of Brown's season has been his ability to bounce back in the midst of adversity. He started his round Tuesday with a bogey on the par-4 first hole, then came back with six consecutive pars, followed by a bogey and a birdie.
"I really think that's been the difference for me this year," Brown said. "My ability to keep a level head when things aren't going great has been important and I was really happy with how I finished."
Added Union Grove coach Eric Swanson: "It's hard to get to state once, let alone three times. What Connor has done for our program has been remarkable and I'm really proud of what he accomplished in his time here."
On Monday, Brown had one bad hole during the first round of the tournament, but he recovered with back-to-back birdies and stayed in contention with a 3-over-par 75.
Waterford junior Josh Koszarek, who shot an 8-over 80 in the first round, bounced back with a 5-over 77 and finished tied for 32nd at 13-over 157.
"I loved every minute of this experience," Koszarek said. "Having my dad (Paul) out here with me made it more enjoyable and I'm looking forward to getting better and trying to get back here again next year."
Koszarek started his round on the back nine and bogeyed the first three holes, which Waterford coach and Josh's father Paul Koszarek said was due to some bad breaks.
"We don't focus on scores when we're out there," Paul Koszarek said. "On the 10th hole, he chipped off the fringe of the green and he hit a ball mark, which pushed his short forward more than he would have liked. And then on the 11th, he hit a great wedge shot that ended up taking a bad bounce away from the hole."
On the 13th hole, which Koszarek triple-bogeyed on Monday, he tapped in for birdie after a solid approach shot.
"The 13th was my favorite hole to watch today," Paul Koszarek said. "He had trouble with this one yesterday, so for him to come in and hit birdie today shows the resilience he has. Overall, this was a great year for Josh and I'm really happy for him."
Merrill's Russell Dettmering won the Division 1 individual tournament with a 7-under 137. He shot a tournament-best 6-under 66 in the second round and was six strokes ahead of Marquette University High School's Jack Blair, who finished second place with a 1-under 143.
Marquette took first in the team tournament at 18-over 594. Middleton finished in second at 38-over 614.
In the rain-shortened Division 2 individual meet, Joe Forsting of Edgerton shot a 41 on nine holes Tuesday and won with an even par 108. Madison Edgewood Sacred Heart won the team title with a 464.
In Division 3, Drake Wilcox of Sheboygan Area Lutheran won medalist honors with a 1-over par 109. Manitowoc Roncalli won the team title with a 493.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.