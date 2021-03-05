State boys basketball: St. Catherine's beats Lake Country 68-49, brings home another gold ball

OSHKOSH — Kamari McGee didn't know what came over him.
Whatever is was, though, was pretty spectacular.
Playing his final high school game Friday night, the 6-foot guard scored 22 of his game-high 26 points. And the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team rode on his back to defeat Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 in the WIAA Division 3 championship game at the Menominee Nation Arena.
The victory gave the Angels (27-1) the championship that eluded them last season, when the season was called March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It marked the 15th state championship in the history of St. Catherine's historic program and the 50th for all sports at the school.
Making this season all the more unique is that not once this season did the Angels get to play in the St. Catherine's John F. McGuire Gymnasium because of City of Racine restrictions in response to the pandemic. But they forged through without a complaint, St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett, said, because these kids just wanted to have a chance to play basketball.
And they went out in style following a somewhat lackluster semifinal victory over Wrightstown in Friday morning's semifinal.
"I think this morning probably wasn't our best brand of basketball, especially offensively," Bennett said. "I think we were a little loose with the ball. But especially in the second half against Lake Country Lutheran, we showed a little bit who were were.
"We showed a little bit of our toughness, we showed a little bit of our playmaking and the best thing is we did it together."
The joy was overwhelming. Players erupted in joy at midcourt after this one was in the books. Bennett gave a hug to Brock Naidl, one of four seniors last year who were deprived of playing for a state championship. And the weight these players carried having to play all road games while knowing they had just one more chance to atone for last year was finally removed.
Because of the pandemic, only the head coach and one player were permitted to participate in the post-game press conference for each team. There was no question McGee was going to be chosen to represent St. Catherine's.
"We realized we weren't playing just for ourselves, we were playing for the seniors who didn't get to make it here last year," McGee said. "We wanted to work so hard to get back to the position we were in last year just so we could so it for those seniors, honestly, and do it for one another.
"When we were walked into the locker room today, I said, 'We came in here as a family, we're going to play as a family and we're going to win as a family."
Not only did he score 22 of the Angels' 36 points in the second half, he was burdened with guarding Luke Haertle, who averages 25.1 points. Giving up four inches to the 6-4 Haertle, McGee limited Haertle to 25 points on 7-for-16 shooting,
Tyrese Hunter played 33 minutes and scored two points, but grabbed four rebounds and had four assists.
Marcel Tyler chipped in 14 points.
The Lightning finished the season 26-2.
