State boys basketball: St. Catherine's beats Lake Country 68-49, brings home another gold ball

"We showed a little bit of our toughness, we showed a little bit of our playmaking and the best thing is we did it together."

The joy was overwhelming. Players erupted in joy at midcourt after this one was in the books. Bennett gave a hug to Brock Naidl, one of four seniors last year who were deprived of playing for a state championship. And the weight these players carried having to play all road games while knowing they had just one more chance to atone for last year was finally removed.

Because of the pandemic, only the head coach and one player were permitted to participate in the post-game press conference for each team. There was no question McGee was going to be chosen to represent St. Catherine's.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We realized we weren't playing just for ourselves, we were playing for the seniors who didn't get to make it here last year," McGee said. "We wanted to work so hard to get back to the position we were in last year just so we could so it for those seniors, honestly, and do it for one another.

"When we were walked into the locker room today, I said, 'We came in here as a family, we're going to play as a family and we're going to win as a family."