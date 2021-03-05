State boys basketball: Prairie beats Onalaska Luther 61-46, will play Oshkosh Lourdes for title

Hunter finished with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while Oglesby added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Knights got back within one point with about three minutes left in the half, but Nesbitt exploited another driving lane and converted a three-point play.

“He’s even better up close,” Luther coach Brad Schaper said of Nesbitt. “He is a great basketball player, but he’s got a great surrounding cast, too. But I’ll tell you what, that guy, he can shoot it, he can drive, he’s got one of the best spin moves that we’ve seen all season long.”

That three-point play sparked an 11-0 run to close the half, a run that was also aided by Prairie’s lethal transition play.

A few possessions after Nesbitt's three-point play, Hunter grabbed a loose ball and outran a Knights defender and finished on the other end through contact. Oglesby then came away with a steal; he missed the breakaway layup, but Hunter was there to clean it up.

“It’s really a big turning point in most of our games when we can get out and get a lot of easy buckets and fast breaks, especially when we pick it up full court and buckets are coming easy,” Nesbitt said. “I think that really brings up the whole team’s energy.”