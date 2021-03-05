State boys basketball: Heartbreak at buzzer - Prairie loses to Oshkosh Lourdes 43-41 in Division 4 title game

LA CROSSE — They gathered in the lane under the basket they shot at during the second half and put down a silver ball in front of them.

Seven dropped to knee as coaches and teammates stood behind them. Medals dangled around their necks as they started stone-faced at someone taking a team picture.

At that moment, all of them were still trying to figure out what had just happened on the La Crosse Center floor. The Prairie School boys basketball team was on its way to winning a WIAA Division 4 title less than 60 minutes ago, but it all fell apart during a 14-point second half.

The Hawks lost a big lead to Oshkosh Lourdes Academy and then the game when Nathan Slagter beat the buzzer with a shot under the basket to give the Knights a 43-41 championship victory.

“It happened slow,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said of watching his team lose what peaked as a 19-point lead in the first half and reached 17 in the second. “They got it to 10, then they got it to three, then they hit a 3 to tie it up. We burned three timeouts during all of this, and then it went back and forth.”