State baseball: WITH VIDEO - Union Grove falls in Division 2 title game

GRAND CHUTE — Jake Zimmermann was battling, just as he had been throughout his breakthrough season.
The senior pitcher for the Union Grove High School baseball team was protecting a 3-2 lead against Antigo in the WIAA Division 2 championship Thursday afternoon. There were two outs, a runner on first base and Zimmermann had worked the count full against Logan Doering, a left-handed hitting catcher.
Zimmermann’s next offering, a fastball, didn’t go quite where he wanted and Doering hit a shot that appeared would curve just to the right of the right-field foul pole. Instead, it landed just inside that pole and Antigo went on to win 8-3 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
“What happened was I threw two fastballs to him previously and I thought he was behind them,” Zimmermann said. “So I threw him another fastball, thinking I was going to blow it past him for a third strike.
“On the 2-2, I threw him a curveball. It was a ball, but I did it to set him up for the fastball. And then I threw the fastball as hard as I could and it ended up high and in. It was probably in his wheelhouse and that’s where he hit it.
“It’s a pitch I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”
But it was also a season that the Broncos will never forget, even if it didn’t end the way they were expecting. The Broncos, who were trying to become the first boys athletic team in school history to win a state championship, entered the final with a 16-game winning streak.
What will take a while for the Bronco to overcome is they fell just short of making it 17 straight.
“Even though I’m going to be playing college baseball (at Madison Area Technical College), it’s just tough knowing a lot of the guys aren’t,” said Luke Hansel, who was the winning pitcher in Union Grove’s 6-1 semifinal victory over McFarland Thursday morning. “They put just as much work in during the offseason as I did.
“It sucks to end like this, but we’ve got to look back on how good the season was.”
Added designated hitter Michael Jocius: “We really wanted to win this year because we put in a lot of work. Hopefully next year, we can come out and do the same thing.”
Hansel pitched a two-hitter in the Broncos’ victory over McFarland at the Neinhaus Complex in Appleton. Hansel struck out eight and did not allow a walk or an earned run in his final high school pitching assignment.
But Antigo served notice that it was also a force with a 3-0 victory over West De Pere, the top-ranked Division 2 team in the state, in Thursday’s other semifinal. And, sure enough, Antigo (21-5) didn’t back down against Zimmermann, whose 0.55 earned run average entering the game was lower than even Hansel, the staff ace.
At first, it appeared Union Grove (27-4) would carry over its momentum into the championship game. Batting in the top of the first inning, catcher Jack Clark lined a double into center field that scored Nick Williams and TJ Manteufel.
But Antigo answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Brady Renfro and a fielder’s choice hit by Doering.
The Broncos took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning when Jocius scored from second on a throwing error after Remmi Sweet flied out to center field.
“I wasn’t going to tag up at first,” Jocius said, “But then I heard my team screaming, ‘Tag up!’ So I tagged up, they made a bad throw, they had an error and I luckily got to score off that.”
Meanwhile, Zimmermann kept battling. The lifelong Racine resident, who is the grandson of former Horlick football coach Bill Eaton and the son of former Park girls basketball standout Cady Eaton, still had the Broncos within 4-3 until the sixth inning, when he was reached for three more runs.
He was relieved by Dylan Mutchie after allowing nine hits and seven runs, six of which were earned, in five innings. Zimmermann struck out four and walked two.
Did Zimmermann feel he had his best stuff?
“I thought I was pretty good,” he said. “Obviously, I thought I could have done better. I thought I could hit spots better. I was hitting a lot of high spots, in my opinion, for me, which is why they capitalized. It was good, but it wasn’t good enough.”
And maybe this game would have ended differently had Doering’s shot drifted a few more feet to the right. It was so close that several of the Broncos thought it was foul.
“I thought it was going to tail foul and it ended up staying straight,” Hansel said. “I really don’t know how with the wind.”
“It was looking like it was going to curve foul, but you can’t change that now,” Jocius said.
“I thought it was going to go foul, but one pitch doesn’t define what Jake did,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “That only put them up by one and we pressed a little after that.”
Any Bronco will tell you they likely wouldn’t have made this historic first trip to the state tournament without the season Zimmermann had.
“He was our rock,” shortstop TJ Manteufel said. “Every time Jake went on the mound, we knew we had a chance to win. No one wanted it as bad as Jake and that’s probably why he’s feeling down, but he’s got no reason to feel down. No reason at all.”
When Zimmermann left the game with Antigo leading 7-3, Meyer had the option of bringing back Hansel for 20 pitches because he only threw 80 in the semifinal. Meyer decided against it because he didn’t want to risk injuring Hansel’s arm.
“The kid’s got a future ahead of him and I’m not going to do anything that’s going to harm his arm,” he said. “I trust any of these guys to come out and throw. I wouldn’t have changed anything I did today.”
How did Hansel feel about a potential final pitching assignment for Union Grove? He would have been willing if Meyer called on him.
“They probably were only if we had the lead and they had the four spot or the five spot coming up,” he said. “I don’t think it was really worth it to throw my 20 pitches just to keep (Antigo’s) lead where it was.”
One factor working against Union Grove was the absence of third baseman Cody Horon, who pulled a hamstring against McFarland and left the game immediately after the injury. Horon, who was hitting .394 with 11 RBIs, was replaced in the championship game by Carter Verwey.
“He could swing, but we were worried that if he tweaked it, we would have to waste a sub early in the game,” Meyer said. “I’m not going to hurt a kid more. He told me he was hurting a little bit and I didn’t want it to get worse. This was a big game, but he’s only a junior and he’s got summer ball ahead of him and one more year with us.”
Union Grove was held to seven hits in the game, two by Manteufel.
And now the Broncos, who were below .500 two years ago, will try to keep it going even though they are losing Hansel, Zimmermann, Owen and Gavin Erickson, Clark, Mutchie and several other seniors.
“We’re obviously disappointed, but we’ve got to look past this one,” Meyer said. “For them to get here and have the season they had, I’m so proud of these guys. One game doesn’t define what we did.
“The guys still made some history for our school. It’s going to hurt for awhile, but I’m so proud of these guys for what they did.”
Congratulations to the Union Grove Broncos Boys Baseball Team for making it to State! Your hard work paid off and you should hold your heads high for all of your accomplishments this season. Good luck to those who are moving on and good luck to the guys who will give it another go for the Broncos next season.
