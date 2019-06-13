GRAND CHUTE — Jake Zimmermann was battling, just as he had been throughout his breakthrough season.
The senior pitcher for the Union Grove High School baseball team was protecting a 3-2 lead against Antigo in the WIAA Division 2 championship Thursday afternoon. There were two outs, a runner on first base and Zimmermann had worked the count full against Logan Doering, a left-handed hitting catcher.
Zimmermann's pitch didn't go quite where he wanted and Doering hit a shot that appeared would curve just to the right of the right-field foul pole. Instead, it landed just inside that foul pole and Antigo went on to win 8-3 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
"What happened was I threw two fastballs to him previously and I thought he was behind them," Zimmermann said. "So I threw him another fastball, thinking I was going to blow it past him for a third strike.
"On the 2-2, I threw him a curveball. It was a ball, but I did it to set him up for the fastball. And then I threw the fastball as hard as I could and it ended up high and in. It was probably in his wheelhouse and that's where he hit it.
"It's a pitch I'll never forget for the rest of my life."
But it was also a season that the Broncos will never forget, even if it didn't end the way they were expecting. The Broncos, who were trying to become the first boys athletic team in school history to win a state championship, had entered the game with a 16-game winning streak.
What will take a while for the Bronco to overcome is they fell just short of making it 17 straight.
"Even though I'm going to be playing college baseball, it's just tough knowing a lot of the guys aren't," said Luke Hansel, who was the winning pitcher in Union Grove's 6-1 semifinal victory over McFarland Thursday morning. "They put just as much work in during the offseason as I did.
"It sucks to end like this, but we've got to look back on how good the season was."
Added desigbnated hitter Michael Jocius: "We really wanted to win this year because we put in a lot of work. Hopefully next year, we can come out and do the same thing."
Hansel pitched a two-hitter in the Broncos' victory over McFarland at the Neinhaus Complex in Appleton. Hansel struck out eight and did not allow a walk or an earned run in his final high school pitching assignment.
But Antigo served notice that it was also a force with a 3-0 victory over West De Pere, the top-ranked Division 2 team in the state, in Thursday's other semifinal. And, sure enough, Antigo (21-5) didn't back down against Zimmermann, whose 0.55 earned run average entering the game was lower then even Hansel, the staff ace.
At first, it appeared Union Grove (27-4) would carry over its momentum into the championship game. Batting in the top of the first inning, catcher Jack Clark lined a double into center field that scored Nick Williams and TJ Manteufel.
But Antigo answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Brady Renfro and a fielder's choice hit by Doering.
The Broncos took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning when designated hitter Mike Jocius scored from second on a throwing error after Remmi Sweet flied out to center field.
"I wasn't going to tag up at first," Jocius said, "but then I heard my team screaming, 'Tag up!' So I tagged up, they made a bad throw, they had an error and I luckily got to score off that."
Meanwhile, Zimmermann kept battling. The lifelong Racine resident, who is the grandson of former Horlick football coach Bill Eaton, still had the Broncos within 4-3 until the sixth inning, when he was reached for three more runs.
He was relieved by Dylan Mutchie after allowing nine hits and seven runs, six of which were earned, in five innings. Zimmermann struck out four and walked two.
Did Zimmermann feel he had his best stuff?
