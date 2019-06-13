APPLETON — The Union Grove High School baseball team's run toward history came to an abrupt halt Thursday afternoon.
The Broncos, seeking their first-ever state baseball title, allowed a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, four more runs in the sixth, and lost to Antigo 8-3 in the WIAA Division 2 championship game at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
Union Grove (27-4) scored two runs in the top of the first and another in the third to take a 3-2 lead. But Antigo (21-5) got a two-run off of Broncos starter Jake Zimmermann to take a 4-3 lead. The Red Robins added four more in the sixth.
The Broncos advanced to the title game by defeating McFarland 6-1 earlier Thursday in the semifinals at the Neinhaus Sports Complex in Appleton.
In that game, the Broncos staked starting pitcher Luke Hansel to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and the senior right-hander took care of the rest.
In his final high school start, Hansel pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks. The only run McFarland scored was unearned.
"The curveball was slipping off my finger in the beginning — I think I was just a little nervous," said Hansel, who will pitch for Madison Area Technical College. "After that, I was just getting them in there. My fastball felt good. It was a little cold, but everything felt good.:
Hansel threw 80 pitches - 20 less than the limit for a pitcher in the tournament. That means he could potentially be available to use those 20 pitches at some point in the championship game.
"We'll see," Union Grove coach Nate Meyer about potentially pitching Hansel in relief in the championship game. "I'm never going to hurt somebody's arm. If we have to shut him down, we'll shut him down."
Jake Zimmerman (8-0) will start against Antigo.
"Everybody's got his back," Hansel said. "I can't wait to see what he's got. He's going to bring it. I have so much confidence in him."
Shortstop TJ Manteufel went 3 for 4 with an RBI, scored two runs and made several fine defensive plays. Catcher Jack Clark and designated hitter Michael Jocius each had two hits.
"We know if we play our game and we just go out and have fun and do whatg we can do, we have a good chance of beating anybody," Manteufel said. "We're looking forward to it."
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.