St. Catherine's boys basketball coach Nick Bennett stepping down four months after state championship

Nick Bennett, one of just four men to coach the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team during the last 70 years, has resigned.

Mike Arendt, who is transitioning from St. Catherine's athletic director to principal this summer, said that Bennett has stepped down for personal reasons. He added that Bennett will continue in his role as an elementary school teacher at St. Joseph School in Racine.

The 39-year-old Bennett will be stepping down as coach on top. He was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin after leading the Angels to the WIAA Division 3 championship in March.

During the last two seasons, St. Catherine's went 53-1. They were 25-0 going into the sectional championship in March 2020 when the rest of the season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since replacing Bob Letsch, the second-winningest coach in state history, in 2016, Bennett has compiled a record of 106-20.

When reached Wednesday afternoon, Bennett said the reason for his resignation was a family decision that centered on his 3-year-old daughter, Amalia.