This much we can tell you about Da’Shaun Brown at the moment.
The senior quarterback participated in the first practice of the season for the St. Catherine’s High School football team Wednesday. He rushed for 402 yards in a game last season, has had a hand in 5,388 yards and 65 touchdowns in his two years as a starter and has led the Angels to an 18-4 record.
Oh, and Brown is going to guide a high-powered St. Catherine’s offense that graduated just one starter.
But that’s going to have to suffice for the time being with Brown. Because one of the most recruited football players to come through Racine County in several years has no plans to decide on a college for the foreseeable future.
The 6-foot-1, 185 pound Brown has offers on the table from Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, Syracuse, Western Illinois and Western Michigan. And as St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller adds, “A lot of schools have said, ‘If you want to visit, we will have an offer for you.’ “
But there’s no sense of urgency with Brown. Speaking Wednesday morning in his practice gear just outside St. Catherine’s locker room, Brown said it may be several months before he announces his decision.
“I’m going to use my senior year toward my decision because I don’t feel close enough to a college yet to make a commitment,” Brown said. “I need to make more of a relationship with a college before I make a decision, so I’ll be making a decision closer to February.”
Brown did leave the door open for an earlier decision, saying, “You never know. Something may come up sooner. I honestly don’t know. I’m just waiting until I find a home, a place I want to be for the next four years.”
Obviously, there’s a risk involved in delaying his decision with the possibility of Brown suffering a serious injury. But he has worked out his game plan and he plans to stick with it.
“Yes there is, but it’s a risk I’ve got to take,” Brown said. “I’ve got to trust myself and trust my teammates that I can stay healthy.”
Miller, a starter on Park’s 1988 WIAA Division 1 championship team who played collegiately at Northern Michigan as a safety, has helped his prized quarterback through the recruiting process.
“It was definitely a whirlwind with the number of recruiters who have come into the school this last year — it’s very exciting and something we haven’t seen a lot of,” Miller said. “So when you’re talking to so many people and they’re telling you things that they know kids want to hear, you have to weigh out the true personality in the coaches and, ‘Will that be a good fit for me?’”
That will play out in time. In the meantime, Brown has some other matters to attend to, primarily leading the Angels to another memorable season.
St. Catherine’s was 10-0 last season before losing to Lake Mills 30-13 in a WIAA Division 4 second-round game at Union Grove. With the virtual entire Angels’ offense returning, the goal for this team is considerable.
“I definitely think we have a chance to do anything,” Brown said. “It’s up to us now. We’re going to fight for what we want.”
And it starts with Brown, who will be working under new offensive coordinator Scott McAuliffe, St. Catherine’s junior varsity coach last season. McAuliffe replaces Tim Glidden, who went to Park.
“He definitely understands the whole offense,” Miller said of McAuliffe. “He worked with Tim Glidden in creating the offense and verbiage. So Scott’s knowledge of the offense and the game in general are his strengths.”
He sure has a playmaker at quarterback to bring it all to life.
