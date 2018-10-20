Harvey Riekoff wants people to understand he is not the man he used to be.
That man was so full of life, from jumping for joy when one of his Park High School track athletes accomplished something in a meet to playing a banjo with his band to breaking down in tears during an emotional film.
But a series of health issues have taken a toll on him. He was diagnosed in 2012 with a progressive neurological disease. Three years later, he underwent open heart surgery to replace his aortic valve.
None of this is considered personal by Riekoff. In fact, he wants to use the opportunity of being inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame to make people aware that his life has been more of a struggle in recent years.
“I really appreciate the opportunity to talk about my health issues as there are likely some people who are not aware of them,” he wrote in an email interview. “It will serve as a vehicle to introduce myself to those who don’t know me or those who haven’t seen me for a while.”
That doesn’t mean Riekoff is looking for sympathy, because nothing could be further from the truth. Even though he is usually confined to what he describes as, “a super sexy electric wheelchair,” even though he can no longer write or play his beloved five-string banjo and even though his speech is limited, Riekoff remains upbeat.
“I have a very positive attitude and am, most of the time, quite happy,” Riekoff wrote. “”I travel, go to concerts and generally enjoy life, thanks to my friends, family and my wife, Sandy.”
A positive attitude. That’s what Riekoff was all about as Park’s track coach from 1982 to 2005.
His coaching foundation was put in place by Bill Greiten, a former St. Catherine’s and Case coach who is also a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
“Bill’s athletes were very purposely dedicated,” Riekoff wrote. “In other words, they had goals and worked very hard toward them. I also learned athlete management. There were expectations of athletes and there were consequences for failure to conform to those expectations.
“They were expectations such as going to class, respect for teammates, arriving to practice on time and behavior in the community. I integrated those into my program at Park.”
The turning point came in the late 1980s, when Riekoff’s program attracted such athletes as Brent Moss and J.C. Dawkins, stars on Park’s 1988 WIAA Division 1 championship football team. By the mid 1990s, the Panthers were on the cusp of greatness.
“In 1996, Glenn Schultz, my distance coach, said that he thought we could be state championships next year,” Riekoff wrote.
Schultz was correct. With a base that included Rance Streeter in the sprints and future Green Bay Packer offensive tackle Kevin Barry in the field events, the Panthers won the 1997 Division 1 championship.
More elite athletes followed, especially distance runner Ben Gregory and sprinter Patrick Hunter, and two more state championships were achieved in 1999 and 2000. In 2001, the Panthers slipped to sixth and Riekoff remembers that season as one of his biggest regrets in coaching.
“In 2001, we were considered one of the favorites to win a state championship,” Riekoff wrote. “I also had the finest track athlete I ever coached, Patrick Hunter. He was nationally ranked in the 55 meters, the 100 and the 200. He was one the finest sprinters that the state of Wisconsin ever produced and was the defending state champion in the 100 and 200.
“I should have entered him in the 100 and 200 only, but in trying to squeeze too much juice out of an orange, I entered him in the 400 relay just to possibly score an additional point or two.
“In the trials of the 400 relay, in 40-plus degree weather, Patrick pulled a hamstring. That ended his chance to be a double state champion two years in a row and the team’s chance to win another state championship.
“The moral of this story is don’t get too greedy.”
But that was one wrinkle in a remarkable coaching career. He pushed himself and those in his program to keep achieving success and the Panthers did just that.
“I never took an Easter vacation,” he wrote. “I encouraged my kids to do the same. Success is a fragile thing. Unless you keep pushing to get better, the program slides into mediocrity and it is very hard to shift gears and become successful again.”
Those three state championship trophies on display at Park are testament to that commitment to excellence. And now that Riekoff has more time to reflect, he can look back with a great sense of pride.
“When I was coaching, I was too busy to feel anything besides excitement and, at times, I was quite tired,” he wrote. “I really loved coaching. I felt proud after the three state championships, but it was not until after I retired that I had time to reflect on the program and realize that we had done a pretty good job.
“Years later, the pride grew when I interacted with former athletes and found that, for many of them, their track experience at Park had a significantly positive impact on their lives.”
Coach, you are an inspiration! I am proud to call you a friend. Mark Hertzberg
