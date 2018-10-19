Dan Trepanier put in the word.
Camille Jackson took care of the rest with her ability, which was both raw and remarkable.
It was during the 1987-88 school year and Trepanier had put together a dynasty with his Horlick High School track & field program. The Rebels had won WIAA Division 1 championships in 1984 and 1987 and would win a third in five years that spring.
One of the greatest athletes in his star-studded program was Camille Jackson, who specialized in field events but also was a force on the Rebels’ relay teams. While Trepanier was attending a track clinic in Milwaukee that winter, he encountered Loren Seagraves, who was the women’s track coach at LSU.
The two had gotten to know each other six years earlier, when Seagraves, who was then at Wisconsin, recruited Helen Stoffel from Horlick.
“I told him about Camille and he arranged to come to Horlick and watch her while she was practicing basketball with the varsity team,” said Trepanier, who is retired in Springs Village, Ark.
To this day, Seagraves is happy he made that cold trip to Racine in the dead of winter.
“I stopped in, saw Dan and he said, ‘I want you to watch this athlete that I have. She is really special. She is a long jumper and triple jumper,’ “ said the 66-year-old Seagraves, now a sports performance consultant in Atlanta.
Seagraves stepped into the John R. Belden Fieldhouse with Trepanier and the two observed Jackson at basketball practice. He immediately recognized the raw athleticism that defined Jackson, an athleticism that could be developed for the highest levels of collegiate track, and decided pretty quickly that wanted her in his program.
“I was able to put together a package with some financial aid and a little athletic scholarship and she ended up signing a letter of intent to come to LSU,” Seagraves said.
Jackson went on to leave LSU with a legacy after winning multiple Southeastern Conference championships in the triple jump and long jump. And she excelled at the NCAA Division I Championships, placing fourth in the triple jump in 1991 and fourth in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump in 1993.
And to think this all started with a conversation between Trepanier and Seagraves.
“This was one of the diamonds in the rough in the bitter cold of Wisconsin,” Seagraves said. “She had balance with her body control and she had spring. She was very elastic.”
That’s the way Jackson was going back to when she was a kid being raised in Racine. When did she come to realize that she had that certain something as an athlete?
“I guess when I beat boys in sports,” said Jackson, who is a counselor at Los Angeles Valley College. “When I beat boys, I came to realize I was pretty good in athletics.”
Jackson also had a certain confidence as she developed under Trepanier’s watch at Horlick.
“I found her to be very coachable and she developed into a team leader her senior year,” Trepanier said. “I always felt that Camille was able to channel pressure so that she was able to excel. I saw that many times in her long and triple jumps.
“I do not remember a time that she was not confident in her ability to get the needed distances when necessary. I remember many times when she had to hit a great jump on her final attempt to win and she would pull it off.”
By the time Jackson graduated from Horlick in June 1988, she had compiled a spectacular record of success. She topped off her career by winning the long jump (18 feet, one inch) and triple jump (37-4¼) and joining Karen Ingle, Rani Jones and LaShawna Campbell on a second-place 400-meter relay (49.77) at the state meet.
Thirty years have passed and Horlick has not won a state championship since then. And now the time has come for the athlete who raised the Rebels to that level to return and be enshrined in the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
“It’s an honor to be looked upon as an elite athlete,” Jackson said. “My aunt mails me the newspaper clippings and they’re proud of me.”
So are a number of other people. Take Trepanier, who can recall sending Trepanier off to college.
“I made sure I was at the airport to send her off to Baton Rouge with sadness and joy,” he said. “I was losing a great athlete, but Camille was taking the next step in her life.”
What especially pleases Trepanier is what Jackson has chosen to do with her life after she left track behind. As a counselor in Los Angeles, she has made a career of enriching the lives of others.
“As I have discovered, she is making an impact on students at the school where she works in Los Angeles,” Trepanier said. “She is one of the athletes I talk about with pride because of all her accomplishments.”
