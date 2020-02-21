Southern Lakes girls: Union Grove ties Badger for conference title

The Union Grove High School girls basketball team has had its share of ups and downs this season, but Thursday was a very big up.
The Broncos didn’t shoot well overall against Westosha Central, but had a big advantage at the free-throw line and wrapped up at least a share of their eighth conference title in 14 years with a 56-45 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Paddock Lake.
Union Grove (18-4) finished 11-3 in conference play, surviving a three-game SLC losing streak around the end of January, and tied Lake Geneva Badger for the top spot. The Badgers (18-4) beat Wilmot 49-31 Thursday for their 10th straight win.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said. “We had a great season without any expectations coming in. It shows a winning culture is still a thing around Union Grove.
“It’s a great accomplishment for the kids.”
Union Grove has won five straight since losing to Badger 57-34 on Feb. 4.
“Ever since our loss to Badger, every game has been like a playoff game,” Domagalski said. “If we wanted to win conference, we needed to win every game.”
Defense did the job for the Broncos in the first half, holding the Falcons (8-14, 4-10 SLC) to just seven baskets in the first half while building a 30-14 lead.
Westosha Central started making its shots in the second half and the Broncos went cold from the field, but made up for it by going 16 of 23 at the foul line in the second half and 24 of 34 in the game.
Union Grove shot 24 percent (15 of 62) from the field and just 9 percent (2 of 21) from 3-point range.
“We were attacking, but not finishing,” Domagalski said. “We missed a lot of bunnies.”
Junior Angela Slattery (7 of 9 free throws) and freshmen Sydney Ludvigsen (6 of 7 FT) and Sophia Rampulla (4 of 6 FT) each scored 13 points for the Broncos, who have just two seniors on the roster. Rampulla also had 12 rebounds (five offensive) and Ludvigsen had nine (six offensive).
Ellie Witt and Michelle Frahm each had 11 points for the Falcons, who shot, and made, just one free throw.
WATERFORD 59, BURLINGTON 32: Everyone got playing time in the Wolverines’ Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Demons on Senior Night at Waterford.
Waterford (14-8, 10-4 SLC), which finished third in the SLC behind co-champions Union Grove and Lake Geneva Badger, led 31-8 at halftime thanks to a defense that led to points off turnovers.
“We jumped out to an early lead and forced turnovers in our press and scored,” said Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl, whose team got 18 points in the game off 21 Demons turnovers. “Annie Benavides had a couple 3s from the corner and we got ahead early defensively.
“The defense did the job on their end and we executed offensively.”
Katie Rohner, Waterford’s all-time leading scorer, had 13 points, Benavides had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Meghan Schmidt had 11 points, seven rebounds (five offensive), four assists and four steals.
Waterford’s four seniors — Rohner, Benavides, Mackenzie Stiewe and Maddie Bartol — were honored during the game.
Bartol, who has missed virtually the entire season because of an injury and subsequent surgery, was able to start with her fellow seniors and received the tip before coming out of the game.
“Maddie has played together with Katie, Annie and Mackenzie since fourth grade and it was neat for the four of them to be on the court together again,” Brechtl said. “It was really awesome.”
Burlington (2-20, 1-13) went just 10 of 53 from the field, led by Meghan Harris with 11 points, all in the second half.
Demons coach Kyle Foulke also commended the play of Aleah Reesman, who had just four points, but “had a fantastic game bringing the ball upcourt and defensively,” Foulke said. “She did a great job with the stuff stats don’t show.”