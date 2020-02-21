Southern Lakes girls: Union Grove ties Badger for conference title

Westosha Central started making its shots in the second half and the Broncos went cold from the field, but made up for it by going 16 of 23 at the foul line in the second half and 24 of 34 in the game.

Union Grove shot 24 percent (15 of 62) from the field and just 9 percent (2 of 21) from 3-point range.

“We were attacking, but not finishing,” Domagalski said. “We missed a lot of bunnies.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Junior Angela Slattery (7 of 9 free throws) and freshmen Sydney Ludvigsen (6 of 7 FT) and Sophia Rampulla (4 of 6 FT) each scored 13 points for the Broncos, who have just two seniors on the roster. Rampulla also had 12 rebounds (five offensive) and Ludvigsen had nine (six offensive).

Ellie Witt and Michelle Frahm each had 11 points for the Falcons, who shot, and made, just one free throw.

WATERFORD 59, BURLINGTON 32: Everyone got playing time in the Wolverines’ Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Demons on Senior Night at Waterford.

Waterford (14-8, 10-4 SLC), which finished third in the SLC behind co-champions Union Grove and Lake Geneva Badger, led 31-8 at halftime thanks to a defense that led to points off turnovers.