The St. Catherine’s boys’ soccer team made easy work of the University School of Milwaukee Wildcats, ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, on Monday and won the nonconference contest 6-0 at Pritchard Park.

“I think that we were expecting a really good game from University School,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “The score didn’t reflect how good they are. They are somewhat young, but very talented and very technical. A lot of our kids put in a lot of time in the summer in regards to working out and getting fitter and you could see that as the game went on.

“I thought that technically we did some good things by squaring into different places and countering them. That was a big part of getting the ball off of our feet quick and not dancing on top of the ball. They really put a lot of stuff together.”

Things went the way of St. Catherine’s (4-1-1) from the jump. Senior forward Abel Galvan scored unassisted in the 10th minute and junior midfielder Edgar Gomez netted an unassisted goal just five minutes later. Galvan went on to notch a second goal in the 25th minute on what Lake called an “interesting play.”

Lake said that Galvan was able to put the ball in the net after a cross-pass from Gomez was played to Andrew Babington, who then passed the ball to Galvan on a square-pass. Senior defender Santino Garcia made the fourth and final goal of the first half in the 38th minute, completing a ball from Babington, a freshman forward.

Babington scored unassisted to open second-half scoring and the final goal of the match was scored by freshman defender Lucas Wilkey. The 30-yard unassisted goal for Wilkey was the first of his varsity career and Lake had praise for his offensive play, stating that the goal was “a real firecracker” and was “roped right into the far post.”

Wilkey was also credited for his play on the backline along with junior defender Joshua Arjon, senior midfielder Carson Naidl, senior defender Cesar Guereca and junior defender Alexander Wilkey. Sophomore goalkeeper Morgan Detterman made two saves against University School (2-4-0).

“Naidl played extremely well for us tonight — I give a lot of props to him,” said Lake. “Guereca took some time and played in the back for us. Lucas played a lot of time in the back and he played really well as a freshman. We rotated of a lot of people into the game. Detterman did really well with the game management and working it in-and-out with our backline.”

KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders lost a nonconference match Monday at Pershing Park.

Christian Life (2-5-1) scored its goals in the 15th and 75th minutes. The Crusaders’ netted their first and only goal and in the 61st minute when junior forward Jackson Contreras connected on a penalty kick after the Eagles were flagged on a handball.

Freshman goalkeeper Danny Gaus made eight saves in goal for Lutheran (2-3-1).

Girls golf

RACINE COUNTY INVITATIONAL: Kadyn Peery and Prairie battled the rainy conditions on Monday to win the annual Racine County Invitational at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

“It was raining on and off all day,” Prairie coach Carrie Massey said. “It was kind of annoying because it had rained so much earlier in the day and there was standing water on the course. They dealt with it remarkably well.

"We kind of struggled on the front nine and then they were starting to figure it out. A couple of them haven’t played in these conditions before and I thought they handled it well.”

Peery, a senior, finished second behind Union Grove senior Lexi Manteufel with a 9-over-par 81.

Ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, Prairie had all of its top four golfers finish in the top 10. Senior Addy LaLonde was seventh (95), sophomore Claire Holle was eighth (98) and Adelyne Ruetz was 10th (98).

“I’m very pleased with how they played,” Massey said. “Most of my players played a lot better on the back nine, so having them do this is a huge stepping stone for them because we just don’t have a lot of experience.

"Kadyn has been playing really great golf this season. Having Addy and Claire shoot 44 on the back nine, which was their best nine holes, is really great. “It’s nice for the girls to get a medal and be in the top 10 again. It’s just a good stepping stone because we haven’t done that before — they haven’t experienced this. I’m really proud of the way they played.”

Prairie, which last won the County Invitational in 2016, totaled 372 to edge Union Grove (373) by one shot and Burlington (379) by seven. Waterford was fourth (417). The Broncos had won the last four titles.

Manteufel had Union Grove's best individual finish with a 1-under-par 71. Other Broncos golfers were Alana Keevers (fourth, 90), Shaelyn Jensen (13th, 105) and Aubrey Young (15th, 107).

“Lexi was amazing today,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “The conditions were not great as the course was very wet and we had a steady mist for much of the round. To only have one bogey on the day, in those conditions, is incredible.

"Her putting has gotten a lot better and her ball-striking was great. I’m really proud of the work she has put in and I’m glad to see that work translate into the player she has become.”

Burlington was led by Macie Plitzuweit, who shot an 85 and finished third in individual scoring. Also for the Demons, seniors Kayla Warner (fifth, 91) and Kendall Kafar (sixth, 92) finished in the top 10.

Waterford had its best performance on the day from sophomore Grace Rupert who finished ninth (98).

Horlick/Park Co-op senior Isabella Wentorf broke 100 (99) and just missed the top 10, finishing 11th.

St. Catherine’s/Lutheran Co-op was led by freshman Anna Tiedeman (120).