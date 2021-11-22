SLC girls preview: Union Grove has the talent for another strong run

This much we know about Racine County girls basketball teams in the Southern Lakes Conference:

Waterford appears to have the talent to make a run at a fifth straight WIAA Division 1 regional championship.

Burlington has an experienced cast back and could take another step in coach Kyle Koulke’s rebuilding process.

And then there is Union Grove, which is as much of a proven commodity as there is in the county.

Under Ron Domagalski, who became the winningest girls basketball coach in county history this season, the Broncos always seem to be in the thick of things. That won’t change this season. Despite graduating Angela Slattery, the second-leading scorer in the history of the program, Domagalski believes the Broncos can win a third straight SLC championship this season.

Here are previews on the three county teams in the SLC:

Burlington Demons

COACH: Kyle Foulke, fourth season.

LAST YEAR: 4-18 overall, finished in seventh place in the SLC with a 1-13 record. Lost tp Muskego 58-25 in a first-round WIAA Division 1 regional.

ROSTER: Senior — *Anika Preusker 5-8 guard. Juniors — *Aleah Reesman 5-7 point guard; *Ella Clapp 5-7 shooting guard; *Bella Stoughton 5-10 forward; *Bella Sanfelippo 5-6 shooting guard, *Graelen Kwiatkoski, 5-6 point guard; *Brooke Wright, 5-9 forward; *Shelby Busch, 5-7 guard. Sophomores — *Kayla Warner 5-10 forward; Jenna Bebow, 5-6 guard. Freshmen — Brinley Clapp, 5-5 guard, Jenna Weis, 5-7 point guard.

OUTLOOK: The Demons return nine players to the varsity and add what coach Kyle Foulke said are, “very promising and exciting underclassmen.” Some of the most established returnees include Preusker (6.9 points, 6.0 rebounds) and Clapp (5.4 rebounds, 5-0 rebounds).

“We return five girls who started a lot of games for us,” Foulke said. “Coming off a year with four wins, which is doubled from the year before, we should be set up to double our wins for a third straight year. The conference should be, for the most part, pretty even with Union Grove being the exception. So I would think there will be a lot of close conference games across the board.

“We started to build some momentum at the end of last season and hope to carry that over to this season. This should be an exciting year for Burlington.”

Union Grove Broncos

COACH: Rob Domagalski, 22nd season.

LAST YEAR: 20-4 overall, tied with Lake Geneva Badger for first place in the Southern Lakes Conference with a 13-1 record. Lost to Muskego 68-67 (OT) in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.

ROSTER (x-returning letterwinners): Seniors — *Payton Calouette, 5-10 forward; *Ali Torhorst, 5-5 guard; *Emmy Pettit, 5-7 guard; *Paige Cotton, 5-7 guard. Juniors — *Ava Domagalski, 5-4 guard; *Carolyn May, 5-8 guard; *Elizabeth Spang, 5-8 guard. Faith Smith, 5-9 forward. Monika Berg, 5-9 forward; *Syd Ludvigsen, 5-9 forward; *Sophia Rampulla, 5-10 forward.

OUTLOOK: The Broncos have graduated Angela Slattery, the SLC’s Player of the Year. But plenty of established players return and that list starts with Sophia Rampulla and Sydney Ludvigsen, who both earned second-team All-Racine County honors last season. Rampulla averaged 10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals. Ludvigsen averaged 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

“We are returning 10 players from last season’s conference championship team.” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “The majority of the returning players played competitive basketball in the offseason and are very optimistic that we will be better than what we were last year. One of our realistic goals is to win the conference for the third year in a row.”

Strengths: “We have experience and returning talent that will help us grind through the first part of our schedule which consists of playing very good teams. We should create a lot of bad matchups for opposing teams with our ability to score from beyond the three-point arc and near the hoop.”

Weaknesses: “We are not a very tall or stout team as a whole. We need to out-think, out-hustle, and apply pressure to all opposing teams to neutralize the lack of size.”

Waterford Wolverines

COACH: Dena Brechtl, 11th season.

LAST YEAR: 13-9 overall, finished third in the SLC behind Union Grove and Lake Geneva Badger with an 8-6 record. Lost to Milwaukee DSHA 65-29 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal.

ROSTER (*-returning letterwinners): Seniors — *Emma Henningfeld, 5-10 forward, *Rachel Roth, 5-5 guard. Juniors — *Megan Cornell, 5-7 point guard, *Mikayla Acker, 5-9 guard-forward, *Bria Rozanski, 5-6 guard, *Stephanie Bachofen, 5-10 forward,*Paige Strasser, 5-3 guard, *Taylor Gordon, 5-8 forward, Madison Krueger, 5-5 guard, Brooke Weber, 5-4 guard, Randallen Johnson, 5-5 guard/forward. Sophomores — Samantha Talavera, 5-5 guard, Payton Snifka, 5-7 guard-forward.

OUTLOOK: The Wolverines have won a regional championship each of the last four years and continue to push to be postseason ready. With a great deal of varsity experience returning, the team is looking to Henningfeld and Roth to be leaders on and off the court, Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. The junior class provides considerable athletic ability that should allow the Wolverines to play an uptempo game. The junior class is led by two-year letterwinner Mikayla Acker (3.6 points, 2.8 rebounds) and Cornell (3.0 points, 3-0 rebounds), a returning starter.

“Megan is a quick and aggressive guard that will look to lead us at the point guard spot,” Brechtl said. “Mikayla has the ability to be effective on both ends of the floor. In addition, we add two very strong and athletic sophomores to the rotation, making our depth some of the best I have coached in a while.

The Wolverines lost their two leading scorers to graduation. However, they do return Henningfeld who averaged 6.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

