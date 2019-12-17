SLC girls basketball preview: Waterford looks to defend title; Union Grove back in the mix

The Southern Lakes Conference is already starting to look like a four-team race, and two of those teams are Racine County teams.
In an early-season showdown Thursday, Union Grove beat defending champion Waterford 54-39 and the Broncos are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Waterford is also off to a good start at 5-1.
Wilmot and Lake Geneva Badger, which challenged the Wolverines for the conference title last year but fell short, are also off to good starts.
Waterford, led by all-time leading scorer Katie Rohner, has the players to defend its title, but the Broncos, with a pair of freshmen playing a key role, are back in the mix.
Burlington which did not win a game last year, is looking to improve.
Here are capsule looks at the three county SLC teams:
Burlington Demons
HEAD COACH: Kyle Foulke, second season.
LAST SEASON: 0-23 overall, 0-14 SLC, eighth in SLC; lost 64-25 to Elkhorn in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
ROSTER (*-returning letterwinner): Seniors — *Cora Anderson, 5-9 forward; *Meghan Harris, 5-6 guard; *Claire Walby, 5-9 guard; *Chase Pirocanac, 6-0 center; Gracie Peterson, 5-7 guard; Julie Bradshaw, 5-6 guard; Rebecca Demarchi, 5-9 center. Juniors — *Jordan Krause, 5-7 guard; *Tessa Teberg, 5-10 forward; *Cheyenne Matson, 5-9 forward. Sophomores — Anika Preusker, 5-7 guard; Mattea Chamberlin, 5-8 guard. Freshmen — Ella Clapp. 5-6 guard; Bella Stoughton, 5-9 guard.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: With four starters returning (Anderson, Krause, Walby, Pirocanac), the Demons do not expect a repeat of last season. Anderson is the top returning scorer from last year and she’s averaging 11.4 points per game so far this season. The two sophomores will alternate playing point guard, allowing Krause to move from that position to a shooting guard spot.
“This season is shaping up to be a much more competitive season,” Foulke said. “The girls are excited and determined to become a better team. The girls have been working really hard all off-season.
“We have a great group of upperclassmen leaders and we have a deep bench.”
Union Grove Broncos
HEAD COACH: Rob Domagalski, 20th season.
LAST SEASON: 13-11 overall, 8-6, fourth in SLC; lost 49-34 to Waterford in WIAA Division 2 regional final.
ROSTER (*-returning letterwinner): Seniors — *Megan Barber, 5-5 guard; *Peyton Killberg, 5-7 guard. Junior — *Angela Slattery, 5-9 guard-forward. Sophomores — *Emmy Pettit, 5-6 guard; Payton Calouette, 5-7 guard; Ali Torhorst, 5-5 guard; Paige Cotton, 5-7 guard. Freshmen — Ava Domagalski, 5-3 guard; Sydney Ludvigsen, 5-8 guard-forward; Sophia Rampulla, 5-10 guard-forward.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Barber, Killberg and Slattery, a second-team All-SLC and All-County selection, lead the Broncos, and Pettit returns after a strong freshman season. The three freshmen have also made an immediate impact.
Coach Domagalski said everyone on the roster can shoot well from 3-point range and Killberg (11), Ludvigsen (10) and Ava Domagalski (9) have helped prove that already, combining for 30 3s in six games.
The Broncos are not very tall, however, and will have to play at a fast pace. They also need to develop a chemistry with all the new players in the mix.
“We have the ability to have a different leading scorer every night,” coach Domagalski said. “Our team is a very dynamic team and we need to play fast and aggressive in order to succeed.”
Waterford Wolverines
HEAD COACH: Dena Brechtl, ninth season.
LAST SEASON: 19-5 overall, 13-1, SLC outright champion; lost to Milton 62-54 in WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.
ROSTER (*-returning letterwinner): Seniors — *Annie Benavides, 5-9 forward; *Katie Rohner, 5-7 guard; *Mackenzie Stiewe, 5-8 guard-forward; Maddie Bartol, 5-5 guard. Juniors — *Torie Loppnow, 5-11 guard; Grace Ketterhagen, 5-8 forward; Meghan Schmidt, 5-5 guard; Sam Bachofen, 5-9 forward; Miranda Henningfeld, 5-6 guard. Sophomores — Raelynn Barwick, 5-4 guard; Geneva Kuepper, 5-6 guard. Freshman — Mikayla Acker, 5-9 guard-forward.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Wolverines had major graduation losses in post player Kat Fitzgerald and defensive specialist Emma Karpinski, but the returning cast is a strong one. Rohner became Waterford’s all-time leading scorer in its second game of the season and Benavides and Schmidt return to the starting lineup. Stiewe and Bartol are expected to be strong contributors as well and Barwick is expected to add depth to the guard rotation.
“We’re gearing up to defend our conference championship,” Brechtl said. “We’ve been sectional qualifiers the last two years and this crew of girls is prepared to reach for more. We will need a sound team effort on the defensive end.
“Our strengths include deep guard play, athleticism and seniors that provide a great deal of leadership.”