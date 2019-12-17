SLC girls basketball preview: Waterford looks to defend title; Union Grove back in the mix

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Barber, Killberg and Slattery, a second-team All-SLC and All-County selection, lead the Broncos, and Pettit returns after a strong freshman season. The three freshmen have also made an immediate impact.

Coach Domagalski said everyone on the roster can shoot well from 3-point range and Killberg (11), Ludvigsen (10) and Ava Domagalski (9) have helped prove that already, combining for 30 3s in six games.

The Broncos are not very tall, however, and will have to play at a fast pace. They also need to develop a chemistry with all the new players in the mix.

“We have the ability to have a different leading scorer every night,” coach Domagalski said. “Our team is a very dynamic team and we need to play fast and aggressive in order to succeed.”

Waterford Wolverines

HEAD COACH: Dena Brechtl, ninth season.

LAST SEASON: 19-5 overall, 13-1, SLC outright champion; lost to Milton 62-54 in WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.