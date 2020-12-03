SLC Girls Basketball Preview: Union Grove poised for special season

The foundation for a special high school girls basketball team was laid last season, when Union Grove improved from 13-11 to 19-5 and won a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship.
And now the Broncos, who have just one senior, are off to a 2-0 start after a thrilling 51-50 victory over Division 1 Janesville Craig on Tuesday night.
Waterford, which graduated Katie Rohner, the two-time SLC Player of the Year, is establishing a new identity with such players at Meghan Schmidt and Torie Loppnow.
And Burlington, which has struggled since placing second in the SLC in 2018, hopes to be a surprise with an uptempo offense that features several young guards.
Here is a look at the three SLC programs from Racine County:
Burlington Demons
HEAD COACH: Kyle Foulke, third season.
LAST SEASON: 2-21, 1-13 in the SLC, sixth place. Lost 49-30 to Delavan-Darien in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
ROSTER (*-returning letterwinners): Seniors — *Jordan Krause, 5-7 guard; *Tessa Teberg, 5-11 forward. Junior — *Anika Preusker, 5-8 guard. Sophomores — *Ella Clapp, 5-7 guard; *Bella Stoughton, 5-10 forward; *Aleah Reesman, 5-8 guard; Brooke Wright, 5-9 guard; Emilie Runkel, 5-10 forward; Grealen Kwiatkowski, 5-7 guard; Shelby Busch, 5-8 guard; Bella San Felippo, 5-6 guard. Freshman — Kayla Warner, 5-9 guard.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Demons just started practice Monday after Burlington went virtual much of November because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But coach Kyle Foulke believes the Demons are already establishing an identity as he starts his third season with the program.
“We have big goals this year,” he said. “We’d like to be in the top half of the pack in the conference and I think we have a good chance. We’re changing. We’ve always been a little more methodical in trying to break a defense down, but we have such quick guards this year that we’re looking to be aggressive on defense, push the tempo and get more shots. And I think we’ve got the guards to do it.”
Clapp is one example. She was impressive as a freshman, averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals. She was 24 for 56 from 3-point range. Preusker averaged 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds last season as a sophomore. And Krause, one of just two seniors on the team, averaged 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds.
“I think we’ll play a fun style of basketball,” Foulke said. “If the girls buy in, we should be very competitive.”
Union Grove Broncos
HEAD COACH: Rob Domagalski, 21st season.
LAST SEASON: 19-5 overall, 11-3 in the SLC, tied for first place with Lake Geneva Badger. Lost 51-45 to Waukesha West in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship.
ROSTER (*-returning letterwinners): Senior — *Angela Slattery, 5-11 forward. Juniors — *Payton Calouette, 5-9 forward; *Ali Torhorst, 5-6 guard; *Emmy Pettit, 5-7 guard; *Paige Cotton, 5-7 guard. Sophomores — Monika Berg, 5-9 forward; *Ava Domagalski, 5-4 guard; Carolyn May, 5-8 forward; Elizabeth Spang, 5-8 forward; *Syd Ludvigsen, 5-9 forward; *Sophia Rampulla, 5-10 forward.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: After graduating just two players from last season, the Broncos are in a position to pick up where they left off. As the only senior on the team, Slattery will be the leader, but there are several younger players who have logged big minutes.
Slattery was the only player to score in double figures last season, with an average of 10.4 points. She will be backed by teammates who include Rampulla, who averaged 8.8 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds as a freshman, Ludvigsen (6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds) and Calouette, Cotton and Domagalski, who each averaged 4.6 points a game last season.
“I think we’re going to be a real good team by the end of the year,” Rob Domagalski said. “There’s been improvement with all the players, including all the sophomores, after all the basketball they played in the offseason. That says a lot for our whole program.”
Waterford Wolverines
HEAD COACH: Dena Brechtl, 10th season.
LAST SEASON: 16-9 overall, 10-4 in the SLC, second place.
ROSTER (*-returning letterwinners): Seniors — *Meghan Schmidt, 5-5 guard; *Grace Ketterhagen, 5-8 forward; *Torie Loppnow, 5-11 guard; *Sam Bachofen, 5-9 forward. Juniors — Rachel Roth, 5-5 guard; *Gigi Kuepper, 5-6 guard; Emma Henningfeld, 5-10 forward. Sophomores — Paige Strasser, 5-3 guard; Megan Cornell, 5-6 guard; Stephanie Bachofen, 5-9 forward; Bria Rodzanski, 5-5 guard; *Mikayla Acker, 5-9 guard-forward.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Wolverines must replace four seniors, one of whom is two-time Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year Katie Rohner, the program’s career leading scorer. But coach Dena Brechtl still has plenty of reason to be optimistic.
Loppnow, who missed most of the last two seasons with knee issues, has returned and will give the Wolverines a large presence in the backcourt.
“She will turn heads as opposing teams will have a very tough matchup with her,” Brechtl said. “She is a 5-11 guard that plays long and can finish both at the rim and from beyond the arc.”
Also bolstering the Wolverines is Schmidt, who returns at point guard for the third season. She averaged 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.8 assists as a junior.
“She can defend any of the best guards out there and will be looked to for her outside shot,” Brechtl said.
Ketterhagen and Henningfeld will bring strength inside. Acker has the ability to attack and is an excellent defensive presence, Brechtl said. And the guard play of Kuepper, Rozanski, Cornell and Roth, “will be deciding factors in our ability to remain in the top half of the conference,” Brechtl said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!