SLC Girls Basketball Preview: Union Grove poised for special season

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Demons just started practice Monday after Burlington went virtual much of November because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But coach Kyle Foulke believes the Demons are already establishing an identity as he starts his third season with the program.

“We have big goals this year,” he said. “We’d like to be in the top half of the pack in the conference and I think we have a good chance. We’re changing. We’ve always been a little more methodical in trying to break a defense down, but we have such quick guards this year that we’re looking to be aggressive on defense, push the tempo and get more shots. And I think we’ve got the guards to do it.”

Clapp is one example. She was impressive as a freshman, averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals. She was 24 for 56 from 3-point range. Preusker averaged 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds last season as a sophomore. And Krause, one of just two seniors on the team, averaged 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds.

“I think we’ll play a fun style of basketball,” Foulke said. “If the girls buy in, we should be very competitive.”

Union Grove Broncos

HEAD COACH: Rob Domagalski, 21st season.