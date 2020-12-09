SLC boys basketball preview: Burlington loaded with experience

More than ever, there will be a Berezowitz braintrust guiding the Burlington High School boys basketball team this season.
Of course, there’s Steve Berezowitz, the Demons’ coach since 1995. At point guard for the third straight season is his only son, Joey, who is bigger and better than ever.
“He can now look down on me,” Steve Berezowitz said.
With the return of Ethan Safar, who missed last season with an injury, and the emergence of 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Danny Kniep, among other factors, the Demons should be a force in the Southern Lakes Conference.
“I’m terrified over what they have,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said with a chuckle. “They have a sophomore big kid, Steve’s son, Joey, has been a good point guard for two years and I think he’ll have another fantastic year and I know they have some shooters.”
Pettit also returns for a 26th season and is a retooling a team that graduated its top three scorers. At Waterford, Nick Roeglin starts his first season as the Wolverines’ coach.
Here is a look at the three Racine teams in the Southern Lakes Conference:
Burlington Demons
HEAD COACH: Steve Berezowitz, 26th year.
LAST YEAR: 15-9 overall, finished second in the SLC with a 10-4 record. Lost to Waukesha West 46-36 in a WIAA Divion 2 regional championship.
ROSTER (* — denotes returning letterwinners): Seniors — *Joey Berezowitz, 5-10 guard; *Kale Dietz, 5-10 guard; *Sean Diggins, 5-10 guard; *Kyle Hackbarth, 5-11 guard; *Ben Rummler, 6-2 forward; *Ethan Safar, 6-2 forward. Juniors — Ashton Hensley, 6-1 forward; Zane Koehnke, 5-10 guard; Gage Peterson, 5-9 guard; Keegan Skiles, 6-1 forward; Tanner Sylvester, 6-1 forward; Jack Tully, 6-0 guard. Sophomores — *Danny Kniep, 6-6 forward; *JK Lukenbill, 6-2 guard. Freshman — Connor Roffers, 6-1 guard.
OUTLOOK: There’s every reason to believe the Demons are going to build on a successful season, when they finished two games behind Elkhorn and Westosha Central for the SLC championship. They’ll miss the inside presence of the graduated Dylan Runkel, but they are also getting back Safar, who missed all of last season with a knee injury after averaging 8.3 points per game as a sophomore starter.
It starts with Joey Berezowitz, who is entering his third season as a starter. Berezowitz, who is two inches taller than last season, led Burlington in scoring (15.6 points), assists (2.7) and steals (2.4) and was fourth in rebounding (4.3).
“When you have a senior point guard with that experience he can go back to and take on the court, there’s that extension because he knows what we want to do,” Steve Berezowitz said of his son. “You can’t replace that when you have someone who knows exactly what you want to do.”
Kornely averaged 11.2 points. Further firepower will come from Safar, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on the first day of practice last season.
“We knew that was a huge loss to us just because of his versatility,” Steve Berezowitz said. “The interesting thing is he’s getting better every day in practice. Every day, it’s starting to come back a little bit.”
While the graduation of the 6-6 Runkel will leave a void, Kniep was a factor inside as a freshman. He averaged 6.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
“He was able to play off Dylan a little bit last year,” Steve Berezowitz said. “Danny’s role is going to be a little bit different because we don’t have Dylan, but he’s such a coachable kid, so that helps.
Among the others who will be in the Demons’ rotation are Dietz, Hackbarth, Rummler and Lukenbill.
Union Grove Broncos
LAST YEAR: 9-14 overall, tied for third in the SLC with a 7-7 record. Lost to Fort Atkinson 55-50 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
ROSTER (* — denotes returning letterwinners; heights not available): Seniors — *Hayden Domagalski, guard; Kaden Pfeffer, guard; *Maguire Delagrave, forward; *Logan Tenhagen, guard; *Brady Ketterghagen, forward; *Alex Johnson, forward. Juniors — Alex Horstman, forward; *Adam Ross, guard; *Tyson Skalecki, forward; Collin Orcutt, forward; Luke Kokat-Sizemore, forward. Sophomore — Charles Rampulla, guard.
OUTLOOK: While the Broncos have lost their three-leading scorers from last season (Collin Long, Sam Rampulla, Noah Hilardes), Pettit likes the potential of this team. Behind the backcourt of Domagalski, the Broncos’ only returning starter, and Barber, who has a pass-first mentality, Pettit sees a more balanced team this season.
“I’m very happy with who we have back,” he said. “We’re not the most athletic team, but they share the ball well and a lot of these guys have been playing together. So they know what each person does well. As long as they stay in the lane, if you will, I think we’re going to be in pretty decent shape.”
Domagalski (6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds), whose father, Rob, is the longtime girls coach at Union Grove, brings a winning mentality to the program. He went 35 for 87 (40.2%) from 3-point range and had just 23 turnovers in 19 games.
“He’s gotten a lot stronger,” Pettit said. “He’s got a great 3-point shot and his defense has gotten so much better. And he’s really been leading.”
Barber could be a big factor as a sophomore point guard, even though this is his first season the varsity.
“He makes everybody better,” Pettit said. “He’s a distributor and he plays great defense.”
Barber will have plenty of options. Johnson went 9 for 10 from the floor and had 20 points and eight rebounds in a season-opening 78-61 loss to Prairie Dec. 2. Skalecki has 20 points and eight rebounds two nights later in a 69-55 victory over Wilmot.
Among the others who should be a factor are Tenhagen, Pfeffer, Delagrave, Ketterhagen, Ross.
“We want to compete with the top teams in our conference,” Pettit said. “We’re not going to do it through athleticism, but we’ll do it from the whole sum of the parts.”
Waterford Wolverines
HEAD COACH: Nick Roeglin, first year.
LAST YEAR: 13-10 overall, tied for third in the SLC with Union Grove with a 7-7 record. Lost to Delavan-Darien 66-64 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
ROSTER (* — denotes returning letterwinners; heights not available): *Trevor Hancock, forward; *Gabe Riska, guard; *Parker Roegner, guard; *Max Deaton, forward; Jack Lindner, forward; Jack Brekke, guard; Nicholas Esch, guard. Juniors — Liam Cockrell, guard; Lukas Thom, guard; Griffin Opgenorth, forward; Bo Draskovich, forward; Eric Kunze, forward. Sophomore — Owen Martinson, guard.
OUTLOOK: Roeglin replaces Paul Charapata, who stepped down after five seasons as the Wolverines’ coach. He inherits one returning starter in Hancock (5.6 points, 6.6 rebounds), but has plenty of talent beyond that.
“He’s an incredibly hard worker and he’s our vocal leader with getting guys together,” Roeglin said.
Riska didn’t start last season, when he averaged 3.3 points per game. But he played like a seasoned veteran when he opened the season with 22 points, six rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks in a 56-52 victory over Lake Geneva Badger Dec. 2.
“He’s going to probably be the guy who teams put their focus on,” Roeglin said. “He can handle the basketball, he makes the right passes when he’s presented with those options and he’s really good off the ball, getting through screens and getting himself open. And he’s not selfish. He takes what the defense gives him.”
Two other starters are Johnson and Roegner. Roeglin considers Johnson to be, “a glue guy who’s good on defense.” And Roegner, Roeglin said, “steadies us.”
As of now, Roeglin said the fifth starter is between Kunze, Esch and Lindner.
Mindful of the threat that COVID-19 pandemic has on this season, Roeglin said, “I want to give these seniors a season that they deserve to go out with.”
