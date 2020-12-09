SLC boys basketball preview: Burlington loaded with experience

OUTLOOK: While the Broncos have lost their three-leading scorers from last season (Collin Long, Sam Rampulla, Noah Hilardes), Pettit likes the potential of this team. Behind the backcourt of Domagalski, the Broncos’ only returning starter, and Barber, who has a pass-first mentality, Pettit sees a more balanced team this season.

“I’m very happy with who we have back,” he said. “We’re not the most athletic team, but they share the ball well and a lot of these guys have been playing together. So they know what each person does well. As long as they stay in the lane, if you will, I think we’re going to be in pretty decent shape.”

Domagalski (6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds), whose father, Rob, is the longtime girls coach at Union Grove, brings a winning mentality to the program. He went 35 for 87 (40.2%) from 3-point range and had just 23 turnovers in 19 games.

“He’s gotten a lot stronger,” Pettit said. “He’s got a great 3-point shot and his defense has gotten so much better. And he’s really been leading.”

Barber could be a big factor as a sophomore point guard, even though this is his first season the varsity.

“He makes everybody better,” Pettit said. “He’s a distributor and he plays great defense.”