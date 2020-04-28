Riekoff continues to see the bright side

"In 1976, while I was still at Case, I had an up-and-coming triple jumper, Jim McClelland. He was really starting to become very proficient in the event and was one of the better triple jumpers in the state. So, we’re at the Monona Grove Invitational (one of the biggest meets in the state) and Jim comes up to me and says, 'Coach, I forgot.' I said, 'What did you forget?' He says, 'The triple jump. I forgot how to do it.' To say the least, I was dumbfounded. Here we are, at the biggest meet of the year and my good jumper forgets how to do the event.

"So Jim and I retired to a nearby area and I gave him a crash course in how to do the triple jump. I don’t recall how Jim did in that event but what I do know is that he was one of my favorite athletes and went on to be a very good triple jumper. It goes to show you that even really good athletes can be affected by the pressure of a big meet."

The Unified referendum barely passed recently. What do you feel this means for the future of Unified in general and athletic programs in particular?

"The district needs the money and I am extremely gratified that the community turned out to support public education. Unfortunately, none of that money is earmarked for athletics.