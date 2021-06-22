 Skip to main content
Racine Unified high schools to offer girls wrestling in 2021-22
Racine Unified high schools to offer girls wrestling in 2021-22

RACINE — Racine Unified School District board members voted to approve the district's contract with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association with the addition of girls wrestling as a potential offering.

While the agenda did not originally include the addition, board members motioned to add the item for approval, which passed unanimously during Monday evening's meeting.

WIAA approved an individual girls wrestling tournament last June, making it the 27th state to do so. The first girls tournament will occur at the close of the 2021-22 season.

Previously, high school girls who wanted to wrestle only had the option to be on boys/coed teams.

