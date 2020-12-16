Racine Scholar Athletes, Lighthouse Trophy award winners

The Racine County Sports Hall of Fame has named its high school scholar-athletes for 2020.

The individuals from 10 Racine County high schools were chosen for their academic and athletic excellence, along with their leadership and other contributions to their schools and communities.

The scholar athletes are normally recognized during the RCSHOF Banquet each fall, but the banquet was not held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Racine County Scholar Athletes are:

Burlington — Abigail Boettcher and Benjamin Rummler.

Case — Katelyn Gifford and Joseph Skantz.

Catholic Central — Samantha Seib and Luke Gillmore.

Horlick — Elizabeth Hanstedt and Anthony Pitrof.

Park — Alexis Betker and Trey Kelley.

Racine Lutheran — Madison Mohar and Nathan Zawicki.

St. Catherine’s — Kate Smith and Kamari McGee.

The Prairie School — Caroline Ulrich and Daniel Dreifuerst.