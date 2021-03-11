Racine running great, state champion Chuck LeRose dies at 67

Pete Henkes, a 1973 St. Catherine’s graduate who ran on the school’s cross country and track teams with LeRose, also was saddened by the passing of a local legend.

“He obviously was one of the best distance runners in the history of the state,” Henkes said. “His performances were phenomenal and he was a winner. And he never made an excuse the few times he lost.”

LeRose came to St. Catherine’s as a sophomore in the fall of 1969 after spending the previous year at what was then McKinley Junior High School, near where his family lived.

He hung out with with some members of St. Catherine’s 1968 state championship cross country team while at McKinley and started to enjoy running so much that he dropped his weight from 180 pounds to 138 that year.

When LeRose enrolled at St. Catherine’s, he quickly became one of the best runners on one of the greatest high school cross country dynasties in state history. His respective finishes at the state meet were 10th, second and first and the Angels won state championships each of his three seasons on the team.