Racine running great, state champion Chuck LeRose dies at 67

The idea was to get Chuck LeRose gassed.
Coaches Chuck Wood and Tom Scheller sure tried during that afternoon near the City of Racine Sanitation Plant in the early 1970s, but they left frustrated. Not to mention greatly impressed.
With the two St. Catherine’s High School cross country coaches stationed a quarter mile from each other, Wood would send LeRose running to Scheller. After a short recovery period, Scheller would send him back to Wood.
On and on it went as they waited for LeRose to start gasping.
He never did.
“It was like, ‘If you want me to run another 20 of them, I’ll run another 20 of them,’ “ Wood said of LeRose,”He never complained.”
LeRose, one of the greatest high school distance runners in state history, died Monday morning at his Mount Pleasant home. Paul LeRose, also a standout runner at St. Catherine’s, said his brother died of complications from cancer.
Chuck LeRose, a 1972 St. Catherine’s graduate, had turned 67 March 1.
“We knew about his situation, we knew that he had stopped chemotherapy treatments,” Wood said. “It was expected, but when it comes, it’s sort of a shock. It’s sad news. It’s something you don’t want to hear.”
Pete Henkes, a 1973 St. Catherine’s graduate who ran on the school’s cross country and track teams with LeRose, also was saddened by the passing of a local legend.
“He obviously was one of the best distance runners in the history of the state,” Henkes said. “His performances were phenomenal and he was a winner. And he never made an excuse the few times he lost.”
LeRose came to St. Catherine’s as a sophomore in the fall of 1969 after spending the previous year at what was then McKinley Junior High School, near where his family lived.
He hung out with with some members of St. Catherine’s 1968 state championship cross country team while at McKinley and started to enjoy running so much that he dropped his weight from 180 pounds to 138 that year.
When LeRose enrolled at St. Catherine’s, he quickly became one of the best runners on one of the greatest high school cross country dynasties in state history. His respective finishes at the state meet were 10th, second and first and the Angels won state championships each of his three seasons on the team.
“My senior year of cross country, I was undefeated, man!” LeRose said in an interview last July. “Those were great teams. Every year, we were expected to win and that’s what we went for. When you’re working that hard, it’s a lot more fun winning than when you ain’t!”
LeRose was just as successful in track, with state championships in the two-mile event as a sophomore and senior. He finished third as a junior despite running with a pulled gluteus maximus.
But what Wood and Henkes remember even more than LeRose’s success as a runner was the fun-loving free spirit that he was. The Angels were a regimented, no-nonsense bunch before LeRose arrived. Those runners couldn’t help but routinely chuckle once Chuck came around.
With that humor was genuine concern for his teammates.
“He was a consummate teammate,” Henkes said. “He cared about everybody. I remember we’d have to go to Milwaukee to buy racing spikes and he’d load up freshmen in his car and take them up there.”
Henkes still has a hand-drawn Christmas card LeRose sent him when Henkes was a freshman at Carthage College in 1972.
“That’s how he was,” Henkes said. “It was a crayon-drawn Christmas card. He was just a good friend.”
Wood feels the person and athlete LeRose was made up the ultimate package.
“I most remember the kind heart he had because because his athletic endeavors speak for themselves,” Wood said. “He was an outstanding athlete. There’s no question. If not the best, he has to be in the top five in state history. He was just unbelievable.”
LeRose went on to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and finished ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference Cross Country Championships in the fall of 1972. It was the best finish by anyone on his team.
But he suffered a severely pulled hamstring in early 1973, which ended his running career. LeRose worked as a mental health counselor and was at the Kenosha Human Development Services until last April, when he was diagnosed with cancer. “There was nobody who had a bad story about him,” said Paul LeRose, a 1977 St. Catherine’s graduate who was also a state champion in cross country and track. “How many people can you say that about?” Paul LeRose said his brother will be cremated. He plans to take the ashes he is given to the finish line at the H.F. Johnson Park course and spread them there. “Chuck would have liked that,” Paul said.