RACINE — They were looking for so much more in 2015. Yet, when things started falling apart, these kids never stopped battling.
Going into that season, the Lutheran High School football team was coming off a 6-4 record. The Crusaders were returning their best player, Shamaj Williams, who led Racine County in rushing the previous year, and there was no reason not to expect a nice progression for this team.
But Williams suffered a back injury that summer, appeared in only three games and finished with 177 yards. The quarterback position remained unsettled most of the season and the Crusaders produced just 98 points. Meanwhile, their defense allowed an average of nearly 32 points per game.
Things were so rough that Elijah Solis, now a standout tight end and defensive end, wondered if it was worth carrying on.
“I was even thinking about transferring to another school,” he said. “But we worked hard to get back.”
Three years later, several of the freshman in 2015 are starters on a Lutheran team that will play for the WIAA Division 6 championship Thursday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
They learned to stick with it during that long season. And they have been rewarded by being the principal players on the most successful team in the program’s history.
“I had confidence because I knew our freshman class had a bunch of great talent,” senior receiver-cornerback Josh Hess said. “And I knew the incoming freshmen with Tyler (Tenner) and Jaylen (Houston) were all stud football players.”
Gradually, longtime coach Scott Smith and his staff molded a team of champions from this determined bunch. The Crusaders improved to 6-4 and the first round of the playoffs in 2016. Then it was 10-3 and the third round last season.
And this year? The sectional championship plaque Lutheran won last Friday with a 55-28 semifinal victory over traditional state power Lancaster is on display in the school’s lobby.
The ultimate goal is a gold football, which the Crusaders would bring back to Racine with a victory over Iola-Scandinavia Thursday. Credit Hess, Solis, Colton Kraus, James Wilson and Alex Schulz and other freshmen on that 2015 team, who stuck with it and became the change they wanted to see.
What would it mean to Kraus, especially after enduring that 1-8 season, to win a state championship?
“It would be awesome,” he said. “I really didn’t get super discouraged because I thought it was awesome to be playing as a freshman. Yeah, it sucked to lose, but it was still a good experience, in my opinion.
“Guys never really got super, super negative. It was never like, ‘Oh, we’re going to to lose.’ Guys still tried hard. And then to see it progress from sophomore, junior and senior year is just amazing.
“With Alex, Josh, Elijah, guys I’ve been lifting with since freshman year, to see all our hard work pay off would just be amazing.”
Even if the Crusaders have to settle for a silver football Thursday, how can it be said that their hard work hasn’t already paid off? Smith’s greatest satisfaction as a coach is seeing his boys grow into young men. And these young men long ago learned not to quit.
Take Sept. 20, when Lutheran slipped to 4-2 after a 40-28 loss to St. Catherine’s. It was the Crusaders’ second loss in 13 days, but instead of imploding, they have run the table — and against progressively more difficult competition.
And then there was Oct. 19, when they were reminded of their mission. The Crusaders escaped with a 20-19 victory over Pecatonica-Argyle in a first-round playoff game. Had Nolan Kraus, Colton’s brother, not blocked an extra-point attempt late in the game, Lutheran might have been ousted after that first game.
“In the regular season, we were usually winning by a lot of points,” junior right tackle Sully Stanke said. “We really needed that close game to realize the moment we were in with the playoffs ... how serious it was and we really needed to play our best.”
Pecatonica-Argyle was the first conference champion Lutheran eliminated. Two more followed with Mineral Point and Cambridge. And then it was seven-time state champion Lancaster in the semifinals.
Tenner, who has rushed for 937 yards and scored 14 touchdowns in the postseason, has been the focal point, but there have been so many others.
An offensive line led by tackles Schulz and Stanke, guards David Voss and Seth Hultman and center Tim Nelson have provided the holes for a rushing attack that that has allowed Tenner and Houston to combine for 2,889 yards. Tenner averages 10.7 yards per carry and Houston 9.7.
Houston has become a force in the second half of the season after battling injuries. That gives Lutheran a potent one-two rushing attack that has been all but impossible for teams to stop.
“We play off each other a lot,” Houston said. “Like when Tyler scores a touchdown, he’s like, ‘All right, get your’s next.’ He’s tired so I’ve got the next touchdown.”
Houston joins Colton Kraus, Tenner, Schulz, Voss, Solis, Hess and Wilson as two-way starters and what a nucleus they are. Three years after the Crusaders were held to 98 points, they’ve scored 485. And after allowing an average of 32 points a game in 2015, they have reduced that to 19.1.
A success story has already been written, no matter how Lutheran fares Thursday.
“I’m happy,” Solis said. “It’s the last game ever and we’re in the state championship.”
